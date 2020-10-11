MAA BHOOMI TELANGANA: Land Record Pahani/RoR-1B/Adangal

Telangana government has launched a portal named MAA BHOOMI. On the name of the portal, we can assume that this portal is about the land. Yes! You are right. The Portal that is launched by the Telangana government will help to digitize all the land records.

All the state government of India has launched many scheme and portal to digitize the government information through the site and portal.

The government digitizes the information so that the state government does government service in an online mode. The digital process will help the citizen of the state to get government service at their home.

However, the government to make this process in an online mode, to remove the role of the middle man. The government is launching many schemes for the poor people of India, but due to the role of the middle man, the poor people can not get proper benefits from the government scheme.

MAA BHOOMI Portal telangana:

Through this portal, the government of Telangana wants to digitize the information on land records of Telangana. The Telangana government has complete its work to make the digitize all the information of land records so that the government now launched a portal name MAA BHOOMI portal.

On this portal, the people of Telangana got all the information about their land. If any person has the land on the Telangana state, they can get the information about the land on the land record portal.

The person has to download the portal on their mobile. Or the person can search the information about their plan in an online site also. The person can get the information about the land amendment register also.

The government makes more than many services on this portal. We will give you the information about the land portal that what are the services available on the portal.

Available services on the MAA BHOOMI Portal:

As we mentioned above that the government makes the portal for the people of Telangana state. Now the people of Telangana get all the information about their land records on the portal only. The government has allowed the people to access the portal and get all the available information on their land.

However, the government has made available many more services in the portal. Every people of the state should know the information about the portal so that the people can get the available services on the portal.

We will give you the list of the available service that is made available on the portal. The list of services is below:

People can get information about the Aadhaar linking account.

The information on people’s land records.

The land survey number of the person

Information of ROR-1B

The details of PAHANI

Village of ROR-1B

The information about the correction of the land certificate.

The procedure of getting information on the MAA BHOOMI Portal

We will give you the information about how you can get the information about your land records in the portal. The process of getting the information on the portal is given below: