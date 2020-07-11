Luis Miguel, the series: There is a release date for the second season

Netflix



The fans of Luis Miguel, the series they will have to wait until 2021 to enjoy the second season. This was how Netflix made it known, this May 21, with a video that it published on all its social networks, starring Diego Boneta, who gives life to the Mexican artist.

In the Tik Tok mini-story, for example, Boneta appears in the kitchen of his house, on the first day of quarantine, with a strainer in hand as a microphone and headphones. The actor sings one of Luis Miguel’s hits, “How is it possible that next to me”. Suddenly he stops, takes a drink of his milk and Luismi says with a tone: “You know what? One more.”

Then, due to their careless clothing, it is known that many days of quarantine (573 days) have already gone by and Boneta explores its culinary qualities, such as making bread for example. Finally, he sings “México en la piel” and takes out a little sign that says the series will premiere in 2021. The video description reads: “I have two news for you: 1 @diego learned to make bread and 2 … # WaitForIt #LuisMiguelLaSerie #HolaNetflix Luis Miguel The series Season 2 arrives in 2021 – netflixenespanol “.

The reality is that the music for the new announcement is the same as on January 7, when the teaser of the continuation, which has Boneta as the protagonist and where the physical changes of the character by age are appreciated.

It is interesting in this advance how the transition of the character who drinks during the recordings of the pop theme is made How is it possible that by my side, from 1996, to the tribute to Mexico, with his album Mexico on the skin, from 2004.

Later, on January 13, hours before the end of the day, the actor Juan Pablo Zurita confirmed on his social networks his presence in the second season.

Like Boneta, Zurita shows part of a make-up that makes him old, with very well-defined lines of expression in the eyes, a sketch of a beard and a new hairstyle, in a poster announcing the second installment of the Netflix series.

He too youtuber He will return to play Alex Basteri, Luis Miguel’s younger brother, who at all costs seeks to meet his mother.

“This 2020 the relentless search for Alex, the dick, continues How old do you think he is? #WhereEstaMama”, says Zurita’s Instagram post.

Until now, Boneta and Zurita are joined by Camila Sodi (Erika) and Pilar Santacruz (Sophie).

The production

Miguel Alemán Magnani, executive producer of the show, had already confirmed the continuation of the series in the service of streaming.

“(Luis Miguel) has just finished a very important tour of the United States. He is resting and right now he begins to review very strongly all the chapters of series two. They start recording at the end of the year … The first quarter of next year we are going to start (to transmit), “Magnani told the Mexican newspaper Reform, in July 2019.

Although he did not offer details, he explained that the plot will remain in the same tune as the first: “I hope that (the second part) comes the same, because it is a continuity, with very important things, important and equally strong, difficult subjects” .

A wave of rumors

In November of last year, a photo posted on an Instagram story made all newsrooms run:

Luis de la Rosa, the actor who played Luis Miguel in his teenage version, was portrayed with “his adult version”, Diego Boneta. It seemed that both performers were on a television set. Rumors immediately soared: the continuation of Luis Miguel, the series was running.

In July 2018, Argentine journalist Gustavo Saldaña gave details on Twitter of a second part of the series, although he did not reveal the source. According to him, it would be 20 episodes, and it would have jumps in time until reaching the present. He even put together a clip of a real interview on his social networks, which supposedly would appear in the new installment and that we can see below:

Marcelo Tinelli was the first driver to receive Luis Miguel hours after the death of his father Luisito Rey. This scene soon in the series. Season two pic.twitter.com/TLKySiEAUl – Gustavo Saldaña (@gustsaldana_) July 7, 2018

But 2019 came and there were no more advances. In fact, the year started with bad news for fans of the Netflix series. Boneta himself explained that there was not even a script for “Luis Miguel 2“.

“We premiered the first season in April (2018) and, for April of this 2019, there will be nothing,” the actor told the Reforma newspaper. “The first [serie] we shot it before the end of 2017 and today there is not even a script because we all want one of spectacular quality, we want it to be much superior, “added the also Mexican singer.

In fact, Boneta did not even give hope to the fans of “El Sol de México”: “For now, 2019 I will dedicate to my acting projects and look for more characters. I want to grow and I have many more projects that will make me Bet on this. The music will be for two years from now, I won’t leave it, but not at the moment. “

And indeed, in November 2019 his new project is released, Terminator: Dark Fake. In addition, three films in which he acted are in post-production: Starbright and Monster Hunter.

Without script news, we must go to one of the great rumors at the end of last year: seeing the singer Belinda in the role of Mariah Carey, Luis Miguel’s ex-partner, in the second part. This news has not been confirmed. The first time it appeared as a possibility was in the newspaper La Verdad.

Belinda has not said anything about it, but when she published a Carey song on Instagram, many interpreted it as a wink. We can see it below:

The Belinda thing took off because Carla González, development president of Gato Grande Productions, producer in charge of the series gave two important data. First confirmed to E! Online than Luis Miguel, the series would have a second season and then González told the weekly Produ that in the second part the singer’s relationship with some women would be told, such as Salma Hayek, Mariah Carey, Daisy Fuentes and Aracely Arámbula.

Arámbula was a partner of Luis Miguel, from 2005 to 2009. Miguel and Daniel were born from that romance. However, according to E !, the actress does not want to have any relationship with the second season. “No, we are not going to appear in that series. My name is not authorized, much less that of my children,” the actress explained.

But González insisted: “The first part reaches Luis Miguel’s 22 years, we are right in the middle of his life (he is 47), he is already an adult person where he has to face his own internal demons. glamorous, where she starts dating the prettiest Spanish-speaking women. “

To further fuel the confusion, in August 2018, actor Xavier Noval published a photo with Boneta and Camila Sodi (Erika in the series). “Getting ready for season 2,” he wrote in the post, with tags like #elnuevofichaje.

What we would like to see

Now, even if it’s not confirmed, let’s do an imagination exercise and think about what we would like to see in the second part.

The end of the first season of Luis Miguel, the series He left us on edge and everything indicates that we will have to wait a long time to know the answer to the most important question in the series: Where is Marcela?

Although at the end of chapter 13 the legend “To be continued” appears and these are some of the topics that we would like to see in a second installment.

“Where’s my mom?” “She left, Micky. She went …

This is the million dollar question that remains unanswered. At the end of the last chapter, Luis Rey dies before revealing the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri and Luis Miguel’s manager, Hugo López, gives him an envelope with the investigation carried out by an Israeli agency that contains the answer he is searching for. However, Luis Miguel does not open the envelope and his uncle Mario, who is the other person who knows the truth, does not mention anything about it either. Only solving this unknown gives for a second season.

Another villain in the second of ‘Luis Miguel’

As much as we can hate Luis Rey, the reality is that we are going to miss him, since he has become one of the best villains on Mexican television. The question now is, who will come to take your place? Well, there is no good novel (we have to admit that Luis Miguel the series is a novel) without a villain.

Juan Carlos Polanco/Netflix



The fatherhood of the Sun

In the first season, his girlfriend Erika Camil encourages Luis Miguel to get closer to his daughter, who in real life is about Michelle Salas. However, Micky’s fatherhood can give much more material, since Michelle is not the only daughter of the Sun, because years later she had two other children with the actress Aracely Arámbula.

More drama and less friends

Like all good soap operas, it is normal that the drama increases towards the end and in this case Micky not only deals with the death of his father, the disappearance of his mother, the almost love break with Erika Camil and his unrecognized daughter, but You will also have to deal with what could be the end of your unconditional friendships.

In Chapter 10, Luis Miguel argues with ‘Bobby’, one of his best friends, and after that fight we don’t see them together again nor do we know more about that relationship. It is known that in Luis Miguel’s adult life few friends were known to him, so a second season could clarify how he went from having an unconditional group of friends to loneliness.

Luis Miguel and his tragedies

The bad news doesn’t stop coming for Micky. Another of the dramas that close the end of the first season, and that apparently will have more presence during the second installment, is the illness of Hugo López, manager of the star.

In real life, as well as in the series, López was more than a business figure for Luis Miguel, so his illness and death could have a relevant role very early in the second season, since according to the real story, López passed away from colon cancer, a year after Luis Rey’s death.

Juan Carlos Polanco/Netflix



More mysteries of Luis Miguel

Other issues that were left unfinished is the relationship with his brother Alex and his younger brother Sergio, about whom very little is said during the first season.

We also do not know if in the second season, if he arrives, there will be more talk about Luis Miguel’s love life and why his private life was out of the camera’s eye and his distance from the press. So what is missing for this second season are not issues to talk about, but rather that we know exactly what date of 2021 will be released.