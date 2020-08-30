Luis Miguel, the latest musical ‘victim’ of the Trump campaign

A Twitter account supporting the president of the United States, Donald Trump, used the song The unconditional, interpreted by Luis Miguel, and the controversy flared up again on Twitter.

“The press is ‘The Unconditional’ by Joe Biden”, says the tweet published on July 1 by the account @EquipoTump and refers to an alleged partiality of the media in the United States in favor of Biden, who is the party’s candidate Democrat as opposed to Trump for the presidential elections to be held on November 3. The song is heard at the end of the post.

Many fans of Luis Miguel warned about the copyright that would be infringed with the publication of the account in favor of Trump. These are some of the tweets that we can see about it:

It remains to be seen that @LMXLM I agree. We already know that Trump uses songs without authorization and the same artists have to ask him to stop using them because they do not support him or his message. – Alejandra (@aleximenez) July 1, 2020

Indeed, as the latest tweet points out, many are the artists who have directly warned President Trump and his work team to stop using music without authorization. The legendary British band The Rolling Stones, were the last to do so.

The song was being used in Trump’s reelection campaign You Can’t Always Get What You Want, song released in 1969 and belonging to the album Let it bleed, from the British band The last time this happened in Trump’s presidential campaign was on June 21, during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, the single had already been used at a 2016 rally, according to the Spanish newspaper El País.

“This could be the last time President Donald Trump uses Stones songs,” says a statement from the band, quoted by the Deadline website, on June 29. “Despite the cease and desist instructions to Donald Trump in the past, the Rolling Stones are taking additional steps to prevent him from using their songs in the future in any of his political campaigns,” the publication added.

“The Stones legal team is working with BMI. BMI has notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a violation of their licensing agreement. If Donald Trump ignores the exclusion and persists , will face a lawsuit for playing music in an unauthorized manner, “the statement ends.

Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) is one of the three largest broadcasting rights organizations in the United States.

A similar warning was made by the family of musician Tom Petty, because Trump was using the theme I won’t back down, from 1989, which appears on the album Full Moon Fever, at the same meeting in Tulsa. In a tweet, the artist’s relatives said that, in addition to not being authorized, the singer would never have wanted his song to be used “in a hate campaign.”

Recently, Brendon Urie, lead singer of Panic! at the Disco, asked the Trump team to stop using the single High Hopes, single from 2018, part of the album Pray for the Wicked. The topic was raised at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, according to USA Today. Below we can read the reaction of the artist on Twitter:

Dear Trump Campaign, Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks,

Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company. – Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020

In 2018, Rihanna did the same when she learned from The Washington Post journalist, Philip Rucker, that success was heard at a presidential event Don’t stop the music, from 2007, belonging to the record work Good Girl Gone Bad. “Not for much longer … neither me nor my people would be in one of those tragic events, so thanks for the warning!”, The artist replied.

According to the Insider website, at least 20 artists, including groups and soloists, have shown their dissatisfaction with the use of their material in Trump meetings. Those involved are veterans like Neil Young, Elton Johnny Axl Rose, even contemporaries, like Adele and Pharrell Williams.