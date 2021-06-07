Ludo Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Torrent Website Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers is one of the most popular illegal torrent websites. The illegal torrent website Tamilrockers includes almost all kinds of movies, television series, and web series.

It includes Tamil movies, Telugu movies, Malayalam movies, Kannada movies, Punjabi movies, Hindi movies, Marathi movies, English movies, etc.

All movies and web series are available in HD print on the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers.

The illegal torrent website Tamilrockers has recently leaked the popular film Ludo. The film Ludo is now available for free to watch and download in HD quality on the illegal torrent website Ludo.

Let’s get all the details about the film Ludo.

Ludo Full Movie Download Leaked

Ludo is an Indian film. It is an anthology film that includes black comedy and crime. In the film Ludo, there are four different stories. Those overlap at the whims of fate, one eccentric criminal, and a chance. The film Ludo has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Ludo got very positive reviews from the audience. The film Ludo was written and directed by Anurag Basu. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anurag Basu.

Pritam gave the music in the film Ludo. The cinematography of the film Ludo was completed by Anurag Basu and Rajesh Shukla.

The film Ludo was edited by Ajay Sharma. The film Ludo was made under T-Series. Netflix distributed the film Ludo.

The running time of the film Ludo is 150 minutes. The film Ludo has received Filmfare Award. The film Ludo includes seven songs.

The music album of the film Ludo was composed by Pritam. It was released on 13th November 2020. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Ludo.

Ludo Cast:

See the cast of the film Ludo below.

Abhishek Bachchan as Batukeshwar Tiwari – Bittu Aditya Roy Kapur as Akash Chauhan Pankaj Tripathi as Satyendra Tripathi – Sattu Pearle Maaney as Sheeja Thomas Fatima Sana Shaikh as Pinky Jain Sanya Malhotra as Shruti Choksi Paritosh Tripathi as Pinky’s husband, Manohar Jain Akash Mahamana as the bearded goon Asha Negi as Asha Bhanu Uday as Bhanu Rajkummar Rao as Alok Kumar Gupta – Alu Rohit Suresh Saraf as Rahul Awasthi Anurag Basu as Narrator Yamraj Rahul Bagga as Chitragupta Geetanjali Mishra as Sambhavi Ishtiyak Khan as Inspector Sukumar Sinha

Let’s see the release date of the film Ludo.

Ludo Release Date:

The film Ludo was released on 12th November 2020 on the OTT platform Netflix. It was about to release on 24th April 2020, but the release date was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If we get any updates about the film Ludo, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Ludo.

Ludo Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Ludo below.

