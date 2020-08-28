Lucero recapitulates four decades of career in “20y20”

MEXICO CITY (AP) – In her first virtual press conference, the Mexican singer Lucero presented her album “Lucero 20 y 20” on Friday, with which she celebrates 40 years of experience with the best of her repertoire.

“I did not want to let more time go by without celebrating these 40 years,” said Lucero, who explained that the title is due to the fact that they are two great parts of this journey, the first 20 years from a girl to a young woman and in the last 20 years an experienced artist, mother and mature woman.

Pop, songs with electronic touch, rancheras, Sinaloan band, Sierreña band and songs in Portuguese are included in the album released on Friday. Many of the songs have new editions, others are live recordings, and there are also renewed versions such as the single “I wish you the best”, which has a video filmed during the pandemic.

“It is difficult that only 40 songs can represent everything, but it is what I tried,” he said.

Concerts for the album, which includes duets with Luciano Pereyra, Luis Fonsi and Lucero’s ex-husband Manuel Mijares, were planned for the National Auditorium in Mexico City, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For now, Lucero does not rule out performing a concert via the internet.

“I think that the online concert modality, virtual concerts is wonderful for many of us, for many audiences, I would love to be able to do it,” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Lucero acknowledged that in his career and in his life he has had ups and downs, but said that thanks to the setbacks he has learned more.

“It is not about being perfect but about continuing to fight and keep trying everything you want to do and understand that there may be things that don’t go well but nothing happens,” he said. “It is worth trying and going forward … and that is what I have sought, I have always sought to grow.”

The also actress of soap operas such as “Soy tu dueña” and “Mañana es para siempre” as well as films such as “Love fever” and “Escape with me” premiered her video blog on YouTube in which she shares episodes of her career and life entitled “Lucero much to tell ”, as well as his podcast“ Aqui Lucero! ” on Spotify. On Saturday Lucero will celebrate his 51st birthday.

“Life passes very fast and life has to be enjoyed today and now,” he said.