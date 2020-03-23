LSE backs moving annual meetings online during epidemic

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen exterior the doorway of the London Stock Change in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Image

LONDON (1) – The London Stock Change acknowledged it’d once more briefly allowing companies to hold their annual widespread meetings (AGM) online this yr due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“London Stock Change is taking part with stakeholders on behalf of the issuers listed on its market as as as to if the authorities ought to consider time restricted exceptions for firms to have flexibility in how they conduct their AGMs during this period,” the change acknowledged on Monday.

The Chartered Governance Institute has printed steering on annual meetings during the epidemic, drawn up in conjunction with the Financial Reporting Council, which regulates auditors and firm governance codes, and regulation company Slaughter & Might.

Digital-only meetings shouldn’t viable given they may not characterize official meetings, nevertheless the articles of some companies allow them to hold hybrid meetings, which implies a mixture of bodily and digital, the steering acknowledged.

“If a company has already issued its AGM uncover for a physical-only meeting nevertheless its articles allow a hybrid AGM, it’d in all probability change to a hybrid AGM,” the steering acknowledged.

A change in companies regulation would may very well be needed to hold purely digital annual meetings.

Britain’s enterprise ministry, which is answerable for firms regulation, had no fast comment.

