LSD – Love Scandal and Doctors Web series Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla.

LSD – Love Scandal and Doctors Web series

The latest web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD), was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla. It was the much-awaited web series of the OTT platform ALT Balaji.

There is a huge demand for the ALT Balaji web series over the internet. Most of the web series of ALT Balaji leaked by various privacy websites on the day of release. Major web series of ALT Balaji leaked by Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Fimywap, Tamilyogi, Khatrimaza, Kuttymovies, etc.

The above-mentioned piracy websites are the popular ones for releasing web series of ALT Balaji, Zee5, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, etc.

LSD – Love Scandal and Doctors Web series Leaked

If we talk about the particular piracy website Filmyzilla, it has leaked many web series and movies.

The ALT Balaji’s web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) was first leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla. It has been uploaded within a few hours of the original release. It was made available for free to everyone.

So, anyone can download or watch it easily. But it was not original content. It was the pirated one. The original content was uploaded on the OTT platform ALT Balaji. Let’s get the complete detail of the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD).

Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) was released on 5th February 2021 on the OTT platform ALT Balaji. The web series includes Adult, Suspense, and Thriller.

Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) contains a total of 15 episodes in the first season. There is no official update of Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) season 2, but we will update here if we get any update related to Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) season 2.

Each episode of Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) season 1 contains a length of 20-25 min. The web series was rated 8.5 out of 10 on IMDB. So, it seems that the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) loved by the audience.

The story of the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) is mind-blowing. It is also available on the OTT platform Zee5.

The complete web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) was made under ALT Balaji production. It was the only production company involved in the web series LSD.

Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) was directed by Sattwik Mohanty, Preya Hirji, Danish Mansurie, and Saqib Pandor. These four directors directed the web series.

It was written by Palki Malhotra and Prakriti Mukherjee. They both have written the story of the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD). It was produced by Inddrajeet Tiwari, Altaf Aziz, and Rahul Singh.

The main stars in the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) include Rahul Dev, Punit J Pathak, Ayush Shrivastava, Shrishti Rindani, Ishaan A Khanna, Siddharth Menon, and Tanaya Sachdeva.

These stars performed the major role in the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD). Let’s talk about the complete cast and characters of the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD).

Cast and Characters of the Web Series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD):

It includes Rahul Dev as Dr. Rana, Ishaan A Khanna as Kartik, Tanaya Sachdeva as Sara, Ayush Shrivastava as Kabir, Ashmita Jaggi as Sam, Manish Mishra as Kohli, Sachin Parikh as Kabir’s Father, Sherrin Varghese as Mr. Bedi, Aishwarya Aher as Vinni, Karmmaan Raajaani as Sara’s Father, Rita Sharma as Asif’s Mother, Deeksha Singh as Nurse Anjali, Sumit Tiwari as Chitra’s Lawyer, and Ravi Chhabra as Haryanvi Inspector.

It also includes Ujwal Gauraha as Rana’s Lawyer, Priyanka Rathod as Senior Nurse, Surbhi Tiwari as Nurse Mona, Riva Arora as Rhea, Shubhangi Latkar as Sara’s Mother, Vibha Bhagat as Mrs. Bedi, Shabbir Mandiwala as Kabir’s Nana, Manini Dey as Sulekha, Neha Hinge as Chitra, Pulkit Makol as Asif, Srishti Rindani as Rahima, Siddharth Menon as Vikram, and Punit J Pathak as Tavish.

It is the complete cast of the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD). Everyone has performed well in their respective role. That’s why the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) is getting so much positive response from the public.

The web series includes a murder mystery, and it is very interesting. The web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) is full of action and thriller. It also includes superb suspense throughout the series.

In the series, there are five intern doctors in the hospital. The hospital is located in Delhi, and it is the most reputed hospital in Delhi named KMRC.

Those five interns were trying to hide the dead body of someone. So, the question is, who was dead? What is the reason to hide the dead body? If those five interns are the murder of that person who died?

To know all answers to the above-listed questions, you have to watch the complete web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD). If the second season of Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) comes, we expect that some of the cast members will return to the second season.

Now, let’s watch the trailer of the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD).

The user can also watch the web series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 app and website. It is now available on both platforms. The user will require a subscription to watch the web series. The subscription is compulsory, and it is a legal way to watch the series.

Otherwise, the user can also watch the series Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD) on the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla, but it is the wrong way. It would be best if you did not use or open any illegal piracy website on the internet because it is a crime. There is no official announcement or any update regarding Love Scandal and Doctors (LSD). Currently, there is no plan for season 2, but maybe it will announce later.

