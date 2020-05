Lovelyz member Ryu Soo Jung is gearing up for her solo debut.

The proficient idol will likely be making her solo debut 6 years after her debut in Lovelyz, marking her because the second member of Lovelyz to launch a solo album after Kei. Within the brief teaser above, Ryu Soo Jung revealed she will likely be releasing her 1st mini-album ‘Tiger Eyes’ on May 20.

Keep tuned for Ryu Soo Jung’s pretty solo debut on May 20! Are you excited?