Lovelyz’s Kei stars as host of new web reality series ‘TwoTorial’, playing popular mobile games against her guests

May 16, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Lovelyz’s Kei is the host of a model new web reality series by ‘Google Play Korea‘, titled ‘TwoTorial‘!

In ‘TwoTorial’, Kei takes on the problem of changing into a hardcore mobile gamer with the assistance of numerous, game-loving guests per episode. Though Kei is not actually recognized for playing so much of mobile games, she’ll now be working with totally different guests to grasp every kind recreation genres. 

‘TwoTorial’ hosted by Kei is ready to air each Fridays at 10 AM KST by way of Google Play Korea’s official YouTube channel! You’ll be able to catch the primary episode that includes visitor actor Jo Byung Kyu and the mobile recreation ‘FIFA Mobile‘, above!

Cheena Khanna

