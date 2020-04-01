‘Love Wedding Repeat’ Trailer: Netflix Comedy Sees Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn & Freida Pinto Get Mixed Up In Wedding Chaos

Netflix movie has dropped the primary trailer for Love Wedding Repeat, the Dean Craig-helmed comedy fueled by outdated flames and half-baked schemes. Starring Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, and Freida Pinto, the rom-com, which relies on the 2012 French movie Plan de Desk, explores alternate variations of the identical marriage ceremony.

Take a look at the trailer above.

Jack (Claflin) tries to ensure his little sister has the proper marriage ceremony day. However he’ll must juggle an indignant ex-girlfriend, an uninvited visitor with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative and unexpectedly reuniting with the lady of his goals who received away (Munn). If he succeeds, Jack may discover a blissful ending of his personal.

Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, and Allan Mustafa additionally co-star. Guglielmo Marchetti and Piers Tempest produced the pic with government producers Jo Bamford and Andrea Borella.

Love Wedding Repeat was the primary movie that Netflix picked up ultimately 12 months’s Cannes Movie Competition. It’ll be obtainable to stream on April 10.