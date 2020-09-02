Love, Victor: The Perfect Teen Love Title for LGBTQ Pride Month

Hulu



It doesn’t matter if you haven’t read the book With love, Simon by Becky Albertalli or if you saw the 2018 movie Love, Simon that adapted it for the big screen. You will continue to be able to understand and appreciate Love, victor, the new series of that has been released on the platform of streaming this June 17th and is set in the Creekwood High School world depicted in the film. Love, victor tells another story of teenage love and sexual orientation exploration.

Victor (Michael Cimino) is the oldest of the three children of the Salazars, a Latino family that moves from Texas to Atlanta in the middle of the school year in search of change and opportunities. The father (James Martinez) has found a promising new job, the mother (Ana Ortiz) confesses to Victor that she is exhausted from pretending that everything is fine at all times, the sister (Isabella Ferreira) resents her parents for having forced her to move to a strange city and leave her boyfriend in Texas. And Victor, about to turn 16, simply tries to be the point of sustenance for all of them, without daring to explain that he thinks he likes boys.

The teenager will get in touch with a Creekwood High School alumnus, Simon, who became famous for his love affair with another student at the school. “Damn you for having the most perfect and tolerant parents and the most understanding friends. For some of us it is not that easy,” Victor writes to Simon on his first day at Creekwood High School, without having made any friends yet and being aware of that his religious and more conservative family may not come to accept his homosexuality with the same openness that Simon’s parents did.

Nick Robinson reprises his role as Love, Simon lending his voice to Simon in the series. Victor and Simon communicate on the basis of messages in which Simon tries to provide help and advice with words such as: “Don’t be desperate to try to fit in, don’t betray yourself or the people you care about” or “Sometimes it’s easier to focus on fixing other people than yourself. “

The 10 episodes of the first season of Love, victor they are a good combination of a sense of humor, cuteness, moments when it is impossible not to cry, romance and adolescent anxiety. All this exposing the exploration that its protagonist faces, first trying to discover if he is really gay (the series emphasizes the fact that sexuality is not something that can be defined in terms of black or white, but a whole range possibilities). Victor will experiment with heterosexual love when he starts dating the very popular Mia (Rachel Hilson), arguing that he also didn’t know if he liked them. Impossible vegan burgers until he dared to try one.

The series defends values ​​such as self-esteem, authenticity with oneself, personal courage, the importance of being sincere or trust in friends and family. One of Victor’s greatest allies is in fact Felix (Anthony Turpel), an example of the ideal best friend and someone with some of the most mature reactions in the entire series, as well as showing full harmony with the values ​​of diversity, feminism and tolerance of 2020. Felix has the right answer at all times and we would like to think that he could also exist without the need for professional scriptwriters writing his dialogues.

Although I should have told you by now about Benji (George Sear), an openly gay Creekwood High student whom Victor has more than a certain attraction to. We don’t blame him. Benji is the typical singer of a pop band who does intimate versions of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe”, he is capable of preparing espresso like no one else and he likes romantic dates. In addition to having enviable hair. The chemistry between Victor and Benji is palpable. Beyond its representation of an LGTBQ experience, Love, victor it is also enjoyed simply as the typical romantic series in which you long for the protagonists to end up together.

The only reproach that I make to Love, victor is that it is premiering in 2020 and did not do it before. The educational value of series of this type is undeniable, both for young people who are discovering their sexuality, as well as for friends of LGBTQ adolescents or their relatives. I wish such a series had been on the air when I was Victor’s age.

And I’ve already told you that you don’t have to see Love, Simon before seeing Love, victor. But I do not rule out that you decide to also take a look at the film at the end of the Hulu series. You will not regret it.

Oh, and don’t stop reading our interview with Ana Ortiz about his role in this series.

