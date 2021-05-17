Love Scandal and Doctors Web Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers

Recently, the web series Love Scandal and Doctors was leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

It was leaked on the day of the release. Anyone can watch the web series Love Scandal and Doctors for free on the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

Love Scandal and Doctors Web Series

Love Scandal and Doctors Web Series Download Leaked by Tamilrockers

Love Scandal and Doctors is a mystery and thriller web series. The series includes a medical thriller. The web series Love Scandal and Doctors include a story of a medical profession that includes nepotism, competition, power, and sexual politics.

The series Love Scandal and Doctors include the story of five interns. They are at the famous and leading hospital KMRC.

They are going to find the ugly truth of the doctors of that hospital. They are interns in that hospital, but they are investigating a murder mystery.

The series Love Scandal and Doctors was written by Palki Malhotra, Prakriti Mukherjee, and Sumrit Shahi. It was directed by Sattwik Mohanty, Preya Hirji, and Saqib Pandor directed the series Love Scandal and Doctors.

The series Love Scandal and Doctors was executively produced by Ekta Kapoor. Balaji Telefilms produced the series Love Scandal and Doctors.

The series Love Scandal and Doctors was shot in India. Mohana Krishna and T. Surendra Reddy did the cinematography of the series Love Scandal and Doctors.

Sumedh Jagtap edited the series Love Scandal and Doctors. The running time of the series Love Scandal and Doctors ranges between 17 to 23 minutes.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Love Scandal and Doctors.

Love Scandal and Doctors Cast:

Find the cast of the series Love Scandal and Doctors below.

Rahul Dev as Dr. Rana Punit J Pathak as Inspector Tavish Singh Ishaan A Khanna as Dr. Karthk Rana Siddharth Mennon as Dr. Vikramjeet Bedi Tanaya Sachdeva as Dr. Sara Borade Srishti Rindhani as Dr. Rahima Mansurie Ayush Shrivastava as Dr. Kabir Neha Hinge as Dr. Chitra Rana Ashmita Jaggi as Dr. Samkeesha Pulkit Makol as Asif Mansurie Manish Pant as Assistant Inspector Dinesh Kohli Riva Arora as Rhea Ravi Chhabra

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Love Scandal and Doctors.

Love Scandal and Doctors Release Date:

The series Love Scandal and Doctors was released on 5th February 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Zee5 and ALT Balaji.

There is no update about the second season of the series Love Scandal and Doctors. To watch the complete web series Love Scandal and Doctors, you will require a subscription.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the series Love Scandal and Doctors.

Love Scandal and Doctors Trailer:

We have mentioned the official trailer of the series Love Scandal and Doctors. It was released on 25th January 2021 by Zee5. Let’s watch it.

