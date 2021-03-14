Love Malayalam Film Download in HD.

The film Love is a Malayalam movie. If we see the genre of the film Love, it is a black comedy psychological thriller movie. The film Love includes a story of a toxic marriage and its mysterious ways.

The Malayalam film Love was directed by Khalid Rahman, and Ashiq Usman produced it. These are the director and producer of the Malayalam film Love. They have launched many films and a big name in the Malayalam film industry.

The director of the film Love, Khalid Rahman, launched this Malayalam film Love after the huge success of the black comedy Malayalam film Unda. The film was shooted in Kochi. Many other locations are also included.

It is true that the Malayalam film Love only took 23 days to complete. So, the accuracy of the work of the whole cast is excellent.

The shooting of the film Love was started back on 22nd June 2020. It was filmed with all the coronavirus guidelines and health protocols. The shooting was completed on 15th July 2020. So, the work was done so fast.

The first look poster of the Malayalam film Love was launched on 3rd August 2020. The first trailer of the film Love was released on 28th August 2020. It was released on Youtube. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Love.

The cast of the Malayalam film Love includes Shine Tom Chacko as Anoop, Rajisha Vijayan as Deepthi, Sudhi Koppa as A friend of Anoop, Veena Nandakumar as Haritha, Rony David as Youtube, Johny Antony as Deepthi’s father, Sunny Wayne as Shelby, and Gokulan as A friend of Anoop. So, this is the main cast of the film Love.

Khalid Rahman and Noufal Abdullah did the screenplay of the Malayalam film Love. Khalid Rahman gave the story of the film Love. Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira gave the music in the Malayalam film Love.

Jimshi Khalid did the cinematography, and Noufal Abdullah did the editing of the film Love. The Malayalam film Love was made under Aashiq Usman Productions. Plan B Motion Pictures distributed it.

The Malayalam film Love was released on 29th January 2021 and on 15th October 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. When we get any update regarding this Malayalam film Love, we will update it here.

