‘Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed-Hamilton & Cameron Hamilton Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, the breakout couple from Netflix’s hit actuality present Love Is Blind, have signed with CAA for illustration in all areas.

Lauren and Cameron have been using a wave of recognition following their breakout activate Love Is Blind, resulting in on-line hypothesis about them headlining their very own sequence. There is no such thing as a spinoff with the duo presently within the works, however there have been conversations with Velocity and Hamilton about potential new TV initiatives.

The couple met on the sequence’ first season and are considered one of simply two {couples} out of six on the present who made it to “I do.” Within the sequence, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, singles join a much less standard strategy to trendy courting the place they hope to fulfill the individual they need to spend the remainder of their lives with…with out ever having seen them.

With a social media following that has grown to 4 million followers on Instagram in a matter of weeks, the Hamiltons have appeared on quite a few tv exhibits, together with The Ellen DeGeneres Present, The As we speak Present, Watch What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen, and Leisure Tonight. They’ve additionally been featured in publications, akin to The New York Instances, USA As we speak, Elle, Glamour, Paper Journal, Self-importance Truthful, and MIT Know-how Overview, amongst others.

The couple not too long ago launched their hit YouTube Channel, Hangin’ With The Hamiltons, the place they create premium life-style content material throughout vogue, health, wellness, cooking, magnificence, journey, motivational messaging, and life with their canine, Sparks.

Lauren has been concerned in lots of elements of the trade, starting from content material creation, internet hosting, and life-style vlogging, to appearing and modeling. Her father is the creator of BET’s Video Soul, which launched Lauren to the leisure trade at a younger age.

Cameron has served as a wildland firefighter, a school professor, and a knowledge scientist. He has been concerned in a number of initiatives, together with stopping cash laundering at Uncover Monetary Companies, growing article suggestion techniques for CNN, and predicting concussion prognosis for Cornell Medical School. He additionally based Alliance AI with the imaginative and prescient of growing synthetic intelligence options for bettering the lives of people with Parkinson’s illness.