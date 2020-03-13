Louis Tomlinson adds new dates to his Mexico tour

The singer shocked Mexican Louis with an infinite announcement. Louis Tomlinson started his Tour 2020 to promote his first album “Partitions” , which was launched remaining January.

The singer made plenty of interviews and this Monday in Spain, he began his tour, with which he has exhausted plenty of dates and through his social networks he gave his followers in Mexico a shock .

After his effectivity in November at some musical awards on the Foro Sol, Louis obtained the entire love of Mexican Louis, who will benefit from their current on May 21, nevertheless such has been the assistance that the British decided to add Three additional dates in your tour.

The singer will appear throughout the cities of Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico in November. We inform you each half you need to know.

Mexico ! Really excited to add some new reveals available on the market, can not wait to come and play for you all. On sale Thursday 19th at 11am CT https://t.co/S2V4BhtU92 pic.twitter.com/tqR3M508ev — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 11, 2020

TICKET PRICE:

In accordance to the Tickemaster internet web page , the worth fluctuate might be as follows:

MTY: $ 720 to $ 2480 (No prices)

CDMX: $ 660 to $ 2230 (No prices)

GDL: $ 380 to $ 1880 (No prices)

PRE SALE AND NORMAL SALE

For the three dwell reveals, the pre-sale will occur on March 17 and 18, ONLY with a Banamex card and thru the Internet.

The ultimate sale may be Thursday, March 19, at any degree of sale and Internet + prices. On the ticket workplaces of the three venues there may be no prices.

VENUES AND DATES:

Palacio de los Deportes CDXM November 3

Telmex Guadalajara

Auditorium November 5 Citibanamex Auditorium November 7

The Louies are fully blissful for the singer, not solely because of they’ve additional alternate options to go see him, nevertheless because of it took him 4 years to launch his supplies as a soloist after the One Route break, the fandom is conscious of that the Brit has a perfect experience as composer and has come out ahead whatever the delicate losses of two of his relations.