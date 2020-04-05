Louis C.K. Drops Surprise Comedy Special For Those Who “Need To Laugh”

To the shock of his followers, and detractors, Louis C.Ok. dropped a brand new comedy particular Saturday on his official web site.

The comic stated he launched the stand-up particular titled Sincerely C.Ok. for many who “must snort.” It’s obtainable to obtain and stream for $7.99.

In a press announcement, the Louie star and creator not directly referenced the coronavirus outbreak and stated laughter helps when “issues get shitty” or when individuals are going through troublesome instances.

“I really feel like there are two varieties of individuals on this world,” he stated. “One sort must snort when issues get shitty. In actual fact, the shittier issues get, the extra severe, the extra darkish the extra terrifying, the extra harmful and dire something is, the extra necessary it’s to snort within the midst of it and infrequently immediately in its face.”

He continued, “These folks consider it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived regardless of our fragile hairless our bodies, by way of probably the most troublesome of instances And that we’re the one species, in addition to ladybugs, Who snort at life.”

The controversial comic has basically been out of the highlight since 2017, when sexual misconduct allegations towards him started to floor.