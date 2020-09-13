Lost in Space will come to an end with season 3 in 2021

Eike Schroter / Netflix



“Danger, Will Robinson, danger!”

The famous robot warning from the series Lost in space proved, sadly, to be true. Netflix announced on Tuesday, March 10, in a statement that the science fiction series will conclude with the broadcast of its third season in 2021.

The show, launched in 2018, is a reboot from the classic series originally aired between 1965 and 1968. Zack Estrin, showrunner of Lost in space, clarified in the Netflix statement that the story of the Robinson family lost in space aboard the Jupiter II spacecraft was conceived from the beginning as a trilogy with a “clear beginning, middle and end.”

Despite the conclusion of Lost in space, Estrin signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce new original exclusive series for the platform streaming.

The plot of Lost in space takes place 30 years in the future and follows the adventures of the Robinson family (John, Maureen, Will, Judy and Penny), along with the robot, Dr. Smith and crew member Don West, on their journey to reach Alpha Centauri . Here you can read the review without spoilers from season 2 of Lost in space, released in December 2019.

The show stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey.

The third season of Lost in space It will premiere in 2021 on Netflix, still without a specific date.

