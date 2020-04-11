Los Angeles County Stay-At-Home Order Extended To May 15; Second Consecutive Day Of Fewer Coronavirus Deaths

Los Angeles County noticed a second consecutive day of fewer COVID-19 deaths, as native well being officers confirmed a “flattening of the curve” as residents proceed to follow social distancing.

In the meantime, nevertheless, the county’s stay-at-home and business-closure orders have been prolonged to no less than May 15. The sooner order was set to run out in 9 days. Officers stated that whereas physical-distancing mandates have slowed the unfold of coronavirus dramatically, lifting them now might result in almost 96% of the native inhabitants being contaminated by August.

Authorities famous, nevertheless, that there is no such thing as a timetable for when the social-distancing guidelines will probably be lifted — saying solely that the state of affairs will probably be re-evaluated within the coming weeks.

L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas issued an announcement at the moment concerning the prolonged social-distancing mandate. Learn it under.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer provides replace on coronavirus in Los Angeles County.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Well being director, stated throughout her each day replace Friday that 18 folks died within the area throughout the previous 24 hours. That’s seven fewer than Thursday, which in flip was 4 fewer that the day earlier than.

She additionally stated, nevertheless, that 475 new instances of coronavirus have been reported within the county, 50 greater than the day before today.

“As a result of everybody right here is doing their half, as a result of persons are heeding the directives, we now have seen what we now can verify what’s the truth is a flattening of the curve in a manner that’s truly saving lives and permitting us to have an opportunity at ensuring that our well being care system stays in a position to serve all who want care,” Ferrer stated at the moment. “However as a result of there are such a lot of people who find themselves contaminated in L.A. County, and since there’s nonetheless a lot unfold, we now have to proceed to maintain ourselves bodily aside from one another throughout the subsequent few weeks.”

Additionally at the moment, Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Division of Well being Providers, urged folks to maintain up their self-isolating efforts.

“When you have been to scale back bodily distancing to the pre-health officer-order ranges,” she stated, “nearly all people in Los Angeles County — 95.6% per the mannequin — can be contaminated by the pandemic by August 1, 2020. That quantity is starkly decreased, all the way down to about 30%, if we keep the present ranges of bodily distancing.”

She added: “If we’re in a position to improve the extent of bodily distancing — persons are in a position to stay at residence greater than they’re at the moment — then we might cut back the variety of contaminated people even additional, all the way down to an estimated 5.5%.”

Right now is also when Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s new mandate about face coverings takes impact. He stated Tuesday that “beginning Friday, April 10th, staff and prospects at many non-medical important companies corresponding to grocery shops will probably be required to put on face coverings.” He additionally licensed companies to refuse service to prospects who aren’t carrying masks.

Right here is Ridley-Thomas’ assertion concerning the prolonged social-distancing mandate:

“With this modeling knowledge, the specialists on the Division of Well being Providers have supplied an knowledgeable perspective on what the weeks forward might appear to be. The outcomes are promising – however provided that we don’t get complacent.

“The evaluation reveals our hospitals can deal with the anticipated surge of sufferers with out operating out of apparatus like ventilators, however — and that is essential — it’s as much as all of us to maintain it that manner.

“We will save lives by staying at residence and avoiding an infection. A few of the lives we save could also be these of our frontline and important staff – heroes. Let’s keep residence for them, to allow them to proceed to go to work for all of us.

“The modeling knowledge is a cautionary story, however the final result is as much as us. LA County is able to preempt hospital surges and deaths — however solely with our assist. I encourage each Angeleno to proceed to observe the prolonged public well being order and keep at residence.

“As we transfer ahead, we should proceed to be guided by real-time complete knowledge, together with demographic and socioeconomic knowledge. That is crucial for us to stay efficient in getting a deal with on this pandemic and its unprecedented impression on our neighborhood.”

Metropolis Information Service contributed to this report.