Loom Network Responds to Rumors of the Project’s Demise

On Could 9, we wrote that the Loom Network, a platform-as-as-service blockchain challenge, appeared to now not be lively. Representatives from the platform have since responded publicly to Cointelegraph, indicating that the challenge is, actually, alive and nicely.

Communication in stasis

Following the departure of the community’s CEO, the challenge introduced that it could be pivoting away from its unique enterprise mannequin into an enterprise-facing resolution. In the weeks that adopted, a quantity of the Loom Network’s validators deserted the challenge, with one calling the community lifeless in a March 31 tweet.

Communication appeared to have stalled on the workforce’s official social pages, main many in the neighborhood to query what, if something, was occurring with the platform.

The Loom Network responds

Representatives from the community in the end responded to mounting requires readability, stating:

“We’ve not gone anyplace, and the chain remains to be operational. Our developer telegram group and subreddit are nonetheless open.”

Shortly thereafter, the firm posted an official replace to their Telegram, discussing the firm’s present priorities and updating customers as to the standing of the challenge. They notice that the prices of offering technical help and grants to the neighborhood’s builders and validators had positioned appreciable monetary pressure on the firm.

At round the one-year mark from the launch of their Basechain, they state that “many builders and a few validators requested us to present them with further funding,” including that “We have been having to outbid different infrastructure initiatives on this house through subsidies simply to preserve the establishment.”

When it grew to become clear that this case was now not sustainable, they declare that validators started to go away for competing initiatives, akin to the Blockchain-scalability platform, Matic.

Coronavirus partially to blame?

The put up additionally notes that the coronavirus-driven financial downturn has performed a job in the firm’s resolution to replace their enterprise mannequin. They admit that:

“Globally, we face one of the worst financial downturns and an epidemic that has contaminated greater than 1,000,000 individuals. Our plan for the future has to take this under consideration, and we should pivot our merchandise into an area the place they will generate income to offset our bills.”

The workforce acknowledges that, in an try to defend themselves from the fallout of international financial turmoil, they’ve determined to “pivot our merchandise into an area the place they will generate income to offset our bills.”

The place to subsequent?

Although it could not fairly appear to be the similar challenge contributors invested $45M in simply two quick years in the past, the Loom Network does seem to stay operational — at the very least for now.

In accordance to the workforce, Basechain was up to date twice throughout the month of April. Their put up explains that “We consider most crypto firms may have to discover extra worthwhile product areas. We’re shifting there as one of the first once more, simply as we have been one of the first firms to have a scalable sidechain.”

The workforce capped off their response to Cointelegraph by stating: