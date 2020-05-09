Looks Like the Loom Network Has Thrown in the Towel

In line with obtainable data at press time, sources present a extremely unsure future for the Loom Network, a platform-as-as-service blockchain undertaking.

Cointelegraph investigated a variety of Loom Network communication channels, discovering no agency proof of a reside undertaking.

A Might 8 tweet from Bruno Skvorc, proprietor of blockchain and cryptocurrency training platform, Bitfalls, led Cointelegraph employees down an investigative rabbit gap into the undertaking’s present standing. Loom not has an energetic Telegram, Reddit, or weblog. The undertaking’s major crew has additionally left, Skvoric mentioned in the tweet. “I might name it an exit rip-off if there was something left to exit with,” he added.

Loom Network not

Loom ran its ICO in January 2018, promoting its Loom token simply previous to the crash of crypto’s largest bull market. The undertaking’s ICO raised over $45,000,000 for its Ethereum-based tokens, ICODrops knowledge confirmed.

The undertaking’s Telegram group exhibits a Might 9 admin publish, stating:

“This channel is now closed. Loom Network has pivoted from blockchain video games to enterprise, due to this fact we have determined to consolidate our public channels so our employees can concentrate on enterprise gross sales, help, and outreach.”

Different indicators of unravelling

Loom’s Reddit discussion board additionally seemed pretty deserted, with contributors mentioning a scarcity of updates from the undertaking.

One person posted confusion nearly one month in the past, expressing a scarcity of communication from Loom’s brass. “This sub is mainly lifeless,” the person mentioned of the undertaking’s Reddit web page. “There have been no updates or something right here for awhile actually,” including that he additionally stopped receiving emails the crew. These had been previously despatched out twice monthly.

The undertaking additionally has not posted on its Medium weblog since February 21, when the outfit proclaimed the departure of its CEO, Matthew Campbell, in a publish titled — “Loom Network Firm Replace.” The publish introduced Vadim Macagon, a long-time member of the undertaking, would step in as the endeavor’s new CEO.

The publish additionally included particulars on the undertaking’s cancelled bounty program, blockchain efficiency targets for the yr, dapp help, and different minor particulars. One such element included “offering dev help through Telegram,” though Loom’s Might 9 Telegram publish exhibits closure of its present channel.

Stake Capital, a Loom Network validator, additionally introduced plans to switch over to Matic from the community, calling Loom a lifeless undertaking in a March 31 tweet.

Cointelegraph reached out to the Loom Network for extra particulars, however obtained no response as of press time. This text shall be up to date accordingly ought to a response come in.