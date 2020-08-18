Looking for the best deal to subscribe to Peacock? Use an Android device

NBCUniversal / screenshot by Oscar Gonzalez / CNET



If you want to try Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service which will be available from July 15, it is best to open your account from a android phone or an Android TV device or tablet like the Nvidia Shield TV.

As part of a pre-launch offer through Google, those who subscribe to Peacock using an Android device will be able to receive the Peacock Premium service for free for three months. At a normal cost of $ 5 a month, Peacock Premium will offer more than 20,000 hours of content or almost double what will be available for free in the version that will offer with ads.

An ad-free version of Peacock Premium is available for $ 10 per month.

Google’s offer is a significant extension to the seven-day free trial that NBCUniversal offers to subscribers to Peacock using Apple devices, Microsoft Xbox, or any Internet browser. With this offer, Peacock Premium would be available for free until October 15; then, users would have to pay the US $ 5 a month that the service costs.

After creating an account on Android, you could enter the platform from other devices such as iPhone, Xbox or LG and Vizio smart TVs. The only difference then is that you could watch the Premium content for free until mid-October.

Remember that you will not be able to watch Peacock from Amazon Fire TV or Roku. Like AT & T’s HBO Max, Peacock has yet to reach an agreement with the two most popular platforms to view streaming services at this time. streaming.

