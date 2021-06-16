Long Weekend Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Extramovies

The illegal piracy website Extramovies has leaked the film Long Weekend.









Long Weekend Full Movie Download Leaked

The film Long Weekend includes comedy and romance. It has received 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The film Long Weekend features a writer who is struggling a lot.

Later, an enigmatic woman enters his life. She meets with him at the perfect time. The film Long Weekend has received a great response from the audience.

The film Long Weekend was written and directed by Steve Basilone. It was produced by Deanna Barillari, Theodora Dunlap, Jess Jacobs, Laura Lewis, Audrey Rosenberg, and Sam Bisbee.

The film Long Weekend starring Finn Wittrock, Damon Wayans Jr., Zoe Chao, Jim Rash, and Casey Wilson. Lauren Culjak composed the music in the film Long Weekend.

Felipe Vara de Rey completed the cinematography of the film Long Weekend. It was edited by Libby Cuenin and Stephanie Kaznocha.

The film Long Weekend was made under Fifty-Seventh Productions, Rebelle Media, Invisible Pictures, and Park Pictures. Stage 6 Films distributed the film Long Weekend.

Let’s see the complete list of cast members of the film Long Weekend.

Long Weekend Cast:

See the cast of the film Long Weekend below.

Finn Wittrock as Bart Damon Wayans Jr. as Doug Wendi McLendon-Covey as Patricia Carter Morgan as Teddy Zoe Chao as Vienna Casey Wilson as Rachel Jim Rash as Larry

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Long Weekend.

Long Weekend Release Date:

The film Long Weekend was released on 12th March 2021 in the US. The running time of the film Long Weekend is 91 minutes.

The box office has collected around 5.28 Million USD. The shooting of the film Long Weekend was completed on 23rd August 2019.

If we get any updates about the film Long Weekend, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Long Weekend.

Long Weekend Trailer:

See the trailer of the film Long Weekend below.

