Logitech StreamCam: A $ 170 Full HD Camera Ready for Webcasting

Are you dying to be the next influence YouTube or the latest Twitch star, but does your laptop webcam make you look like you’re broadcasting in the AOL era? Good news: The new Logitech StreamCam may be just what you need. The accessories giant’s newest webcam can capture 1080p Full HD video at 60 frames per second (60fps), and automatically handles all the details (focus, exposure, framing, image stabilization) so you can focus on your presentation. . It is available now for $ 170 and you can buy it in black or white.

The StreamCam includes two mounting brackets: one (shown above) has a thread to attach to any type of standard bracket, while the default (shown below) has a very versatile hinged foot that rests very well on the top of almost any monitor or computer screen. The camera also supports vertical video (great news for creators on Instagram and TikTok!), And it supports OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) and XSplit standards for live streaming.

There’s a built-in stereo microphone, and the built-in 5-foot cable connects via USB-C. Logitech extends the capabilities of the StreamCam with the included Logitech Capture software (for Mac or Windows), which adds text overlays, transition effects, and even support for multi-camera switching.

