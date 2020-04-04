NEWS

Logan Williams Dies: ‘The Flash’ And ‘When Calls The Heart’ Actor Was 16

April 4, 2020
Logan Williams, who performed a younger Barry Allen on the CW’s hit The Flash and likewise appeared in Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Coronary heart, died Thursday at age 16. No reason for dying has been revealed.

Logan Williams, far left, in ‘When Calls the Coronary heart’
Hallmark Channel

Canada’s Tri-Metropolis Information quoted Williams’s mom, Marlyse Williams, saying she is “completely devastated” from his dying.

The Flash star Grant Gustin, the grownup Barry Allen on the CW sequence, posted a photograph of Williams with Jesse L. Martin taken in the course of the 2014 pilot episode.

“I used to be so impressed by not solely Logan’s expertise however his professionalism on set,” Gustin wrote. “My ideas and prayers shall be with him and his household throughout what’s I’m positive an unimaginably tough time for them. Please maintain Logan and his household in your ideas and prayers throughout what has been an odd and attempting time for us all. Sending like to everybody.”

Williams appeared because the younger Allen in eight episodes. He most not too long ago was final within the Season 2 episode “The Man Who Saved Central Metropolis.” He recurred as Miles Montgomery in a number of episodes of When Calls the Coronary heart and had visitor roles on The Whispers and Supernatural (pictured above).

Williams was born in Vancouver and landed his first function at age 10 within the Hallmark movie Colour of Rain.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

