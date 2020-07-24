Living in a Ghost Town: The new song of the Rolling Stones in full pandemic

The Rolling Stones released this Thursday, April 23, a new song that could well become the official anthem of the bull run for the COVID-19.

“Life was very beautiful, and then we had to lock ourselves up. I feel like a ghost, living in a ghost town,” sings Mick Jagger on the song “Living in a Ghost Town”, the group’s first novelty since they recorded the unreleased tracks “Doom and Gloom” and “One More Shot” in the compilation “GRRR!”, 2012.

The Rolling Stones have just announced a brand new track ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, recorded in LA and London last year and finished in isolation! Listen now: https://t.co/nDZbw5dLLm Watch the video premiere on the Stones official YouTube Channel at 7pm BST today! pic.twitter.com/qMGT5KHmty — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 23, 2020

“The Stones were in the studio shooting new footage before the close and there was a song that we thought would resonate in the times that we live in right now,” Jagger said in a statement. “We have worked in isolation. And here it is, it’s called Living In A Ghost Town, I hope you like it.”

Parts of the song were recorded in London and Los Angeles in 2019, but the band members ended the song working in isolation for the pandemic

. As soon as the song was released on YouTube, on the group’s channel, it received more than 100,000 visits in two hours. Also available in , , Spotify and other services.

Jagger, in an interview with journalist Zane Lowe of Apple Music, said they had to slightly adapt the lyrics, but stressed that it remained practically as they had thought it before confinement.

In short, we created this track over a year ago in Los Angeles as part of the new album, an ongoing project. When the situation started to go wrong, Mick and I decided that we needed to work on this song, so here you have it, ‘ Living in a Ghost Town. ‘Take good care of yourself! “Keith Richards added in the statement.

The Rolling Stones was scheduled to tour the United States this summer, but all of their concerts were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.