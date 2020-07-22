Litzy seeks to give visibility to the LGBT community with comedy, love and respect

The Mexican actress and singer Litzy plays Mariana, a lesbian woman, in “Manual para galanes” through whom she seeks, as she explained in an interview with Efe, to give visibility to the LGBT community with comedy, love and respect.

“He is the first LGBT character I do and that filled me with pride and excitement because it is challenging, in a way. The community has always supported me a lot and for me it was important to interpret someone in which they could see themselves represented or think ‘look, it’s not so difficult to open up and the people who love you will support you,’ ”he said.

“Manual para Galanes”, which will be released in the United States and Puerto Rico through the Pantaya platform on July 23, is a series of 13 episodes in which love and seduction are spoken of but from comedy and with space for very diverse people.

Litzy plays Mariana, a lesbian woman who is Leticia’s best friend, partner to the protagonist, Yair, who invents a successful seduction method and runs a school.

Litzy is Eiza Romero in “Al Otro Lado del Muro”. (Tommy Calle)

A NEW STAGE

In addition to representing her first role as an LGBT person, the project is also important to the actress due to recent changes in her work.

“Mariana arrives at a very important moment in my career because I had been an exclusive actress of Telemundo for eight years and this is the first project I do after being on the network,” she said.

In Telemundo it was where Litzy consolidated herself as a successful actress in soap operas by participating in some successful productions such as “Señora Acero” (2014) or “Una maid en Manhattan” (2011).

And facing this challenge, which was both an opportunity to expand and learn for her, she decided that the character needed freshness.

“The preparation since I did the ‘casting’ (test) was to capture in Mariana that freshness, that dignity and that ease with which she handles herself and how she feels about life. I wanted to keep her throughout the character, ”said Litzy, who assured that she enjoyed the work because of her career but especially for the rest of the cast and the job well done.

A SURPRISE THROUGH INCLUSION

Some of his co-stars were Armando Hernández, Altaír Jarabo or Martín Altamirano, whom he admires and on whom he acknowledges having seen a lot of effort during the filming, which ended last year.

Still, the actress could already see five episodes of the series and was surprised by the quality and good humor that what she saw conveyed to her.

“I loved. I have already seen five chapters and everyone’s work is incredible. I was surprised because I didn’t know what it was going to look like on the screen. It is the first time that I have to do comedy and I did not know how it would look. When I saw it I said ‘Wow! This is wonderful, ‘”she said, so she is very proud that“ Manual for Galanes ”will be released in a few days through Pantaya.

On the strong point of the series that, he considered, will manage to hook people, Litzy said that it is the inclusion that is shown at all times through diverse characters such as an overweight man who believes that he will not be able to conquer anyone, a person short or herself, Mariana, a lesbian woman.

In addition, he insisted that the humor used in the production is intelligent as well as light: “I think this comedy is very intelligent. It is taken with a light and light sense of humor, all with great respect, to please the public and make them feel identified. It is also a series of 13 chapters that are going like water, “ended the actress and singer.

Litzy was excited by this premiere and lucky to be able to quarantine it to reach many places, where people who can, have to stay home to avoid the increase of coronavirus infections.

For her part, the actress has had time in these months to connect with her family – they are in Mexico and she is in the US – to include exercises in her routine necessary for her, since she suffers from fibromyalgia, in addition to meditating and rest.