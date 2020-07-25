Litzy dabbles in comedy with ‘Manual para galanes’

MEXICO CITY (AP) – In the world there are schools for everything, and in “Manual para galanes” there is a place where inexperienced men can learn to conquer the woman of their dreams. Classes are held at a dog grooming salon owned by Mariana, played by Litzy.

The series, whose first three episodes premiered on Thursday in the United States through the Pantaya platform, marks the foray into comedy by the Mexican actress and singer, in addition to being her first LGBT role.

“I loved that because as an actress I want to be seen in every possible facet,” Litzy said in a recent interview via Zoom from Miami, where she has lived for a decade.

Mariana is the confidant of the protagonist Yair Palomares (Armando Hernández), who works as a bartender and manages to conquer a beautiful television star, after which she sells her seduction method. But after Yair breaks relations with the marketing company that represents him, and with his beloved, he needs Mariana’s help to survive.

One of Litzy’s favorite scenes was with her local dogs, which they bathe and take to a park.

“Recording it was hilarious and crazy because we really bathed the dogs. We’re all soaking wet, ”said the actress, who in real life has a dog named Drake and three“ super smart ”cockatoos: Vincent, a male gallerite; Gaga, a female nymph, and Rufino, a male nymph.

Yair has his own emotional issues, as he remains in love with his teenage girlfriend Angie (played by Altair Jarabo). To make matters worse, one of his students is his old friend Luis (Martin Altamirano), who is also in love with Angie, although he does not know that it is Yair’s ex.

Yair’s mother, Antonia, is played by the first actress Dolores Heredia, who together with the Litzy character keeps him down to earth.

The series, directed by Alberto Restrepo and Alfredo Hueck, will arrive in Mexico and Latin America in September through Claro Video. It was mainly shot in Bogotá, although few will realize that it is not Mexico, as it appears. Some of the cast actors, such as Juan David Traslaviña and José Lombana, are Colombian.

For Litzy, the best advice for those in search of love is simple, but he says it can be difficult to apply: be yourself.

“It is what is going to lead you to success in general, both in having a partner or at work or in what you do,” said the actress, whose credits also include the series “Señora Acero” and “Al otro lado del muro ” “The idea and the message is that you love yourself as you are, that you have security with what you have. No matter what you are, in the end we all have flaws ”.

Litzy, who became known as a member of the pop group Jeans, hopes to start new shoots and continue releasing music in the coming months. Her character in “Señora Acero” played regional Mexican music, but the interpreter of hits such as “I don’t miss you” and “Tonto corazón” says that at the moment she will remain faithful to pop.

“A lot of people during my career say to me, ‘Litzy, throw yourself off grupera, throw yourself off cumbia’, and the truth is that it fascinates me too,” he admitted. “But I don’t know, I’ve never dared.”