Little Voice: Watch the trailer for the new musical romantic comedy on Apple TV Plus

J.J. Abrams remains one of the most prolific television producers of the moment. His new proposal is the new musical romantic comedy of half-hour episodes that will premiere in Apple TV Plus on July 10, Little voice.

With original music composed by Sara Bareilles and with Jessie Nelson (I am sam) acting as showrunner, Little voice is “a love letter to the musical diversity of New York,” according to the official synopsis of the series. The musical will be an exploration of the life of young Bess King (Brittany O’Grady) trying to find authenticity and her voice, as well as the courage to use it. “Bess is a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while dealing with rejection, love and complicated family problems,” the synopsis adds.

Apple TV Plus released the first trailer for Little voice this June 24.

Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper round out the cast of this series.

Little voice will be one of the new original proposals of the streaming Apple that was launched last November with series such as The Morning Show, See and Dickinson. Among the releases of Apple TV Plus for this summer are the new Tom Hanks movie, Greyhound; or the comedy produced by Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso.



Editor’s clarification: Patricia Puentes’ husband works for Health at Apple.