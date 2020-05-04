Litecoin Mimblewimble Integration Sees Test Build and Codebase Progress

The lead developer on the Litecoin Mimblewimble (MW) challenge, David Burkett, has now constructed a practical testing framework and began to combine the event work carried out thus far into the Litecoin codebase.

In keeping with a Might 1 report on the Litecointalk boards, the challenge to implement the MW privateness enhancements into Litecoin has reached an necessary milestone with the construct of a test-bed. Burkett claims that he has additionally run some end-to-end validation checks by the framework.

“I’ve constructed out a practical testing framework that builds legitimate headers, blocks, and transactions. I’ve now received some (largely) full end-to-end block validation checks,” he mentioned.

As Cointelegraph reported in March, Burkett predicted that MW could be operating on the Litecoin testnet by the top of the summer time. This can be a important step in the direction of that aim.

Codebase integration

Burkett has additionally begun to combine his work with the Litecoin codebase, initially specializing in the ConnectBlock logic. This a part of the code validates blocks earlier than including them to the chain.

Whereas Burkett was nonetheless not sure as to which particular space to deal with subsequent, he did state that his high-level plan concerned continued codebase integration and “heaps extra testing.”

Burkett additionally gave an replace on his different challenge, Grin++, which has simply achieved launch candidate v1.0.Zero standing, marking its “first non-beta model.” Grin++ featured the primary implementation of the Mimblewimble privateness protocol, again in January 2019.

Mimblewimble was first revealed in 2016 when its white paper — authored by a person appearing below the pen title Tom Elvis Jedusor — appeared on a Bitcoin analysis channel.

The protocol goals to enhance blockchain privateness, scalability, and fungibility by combining transactions in a CoinJoin. In consequence, blocks on the community comprise an inventory of all enter, output, and signature knowledge, which obscure transaction knowledge for any third occasion monitoring the community.