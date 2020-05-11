NEWS

Litecoin Foundation Migrates to BitGo’s Multi-Signature Wallet

James Ashley
The Litecoin Foundation introduced that it’s going to migrate from the multi-sig Electrum-LTC pockets to BitGo’s multi-sig pockets. 

 

In accordance to a Could 7 publish on the corporate’s web site, the transfer is due to BitGo’s pockets offering “larger comfort and practically the identical degree of safety.” The outdated Electrum-LTC addresses will likely be out there online for one month, with the brand new BitGo wallets addressed to be printed quickly.

The value of Litecoin (LTC) rose 5% following the announcement, however skilled an analogous downturn as Bitcoin (BTC) through the halving dump on Could 9.

Beginning Mimblewimble testing

Litecoin just lately posted a progress replace on the cryptocurrency codebase’s Mimblewimble integration, claiming {that a} testing framework had been constructed and codebase integration had began. In accordance to builders, Mimblewimble must be operating on the Litecoin testnet by the top of the summer season.

