List of winners of the MTV Music Video Awards

Winners list for the 2020 MTV Music Video Awards, which were presented Sunday night at various venues in New York City.
– Video of the year: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
– Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga
– Song of the year: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
– Best New Artist: Doja Cat
– Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
– Best Group: BTS
– Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO, “MTV Unplugged at Home”
– Best Homemade Video: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U”
– Best pop: BTS, “On”
– Best Hip Hop: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
– Best R&B: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
– Best Latin: Maluma with J Balvin, “Qué Pena”
– Best rock: Coldplay, “Orphans”
– Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly, “Bloody Valentine”
– Best K-pop: BTS, “On”
– Song of the summer: BLACKPINK, “How You Like That”
– Video for good: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”
– Best Direction: Taylor Swift, “The Man”
– Best Editing: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”
– Best Choreography: BTS, “On”
– Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
– Best visual effects: Dua Lipa, “Physical”
– Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”
– MTV Tricon Award: Lady Gaga