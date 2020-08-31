List of winners of the MTV Music Video Awards

Winners list for the 2020 MTV Music Video Awards, which were presented Sunday night at various venues in New York City.

– Video of the year: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

– Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga

– Song of the year: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

– Best New Artist: Doja Cat

– Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

– Best Group: BTS

– Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO, “MTV Unplugged at Home”

– Best Homemade Video: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U”

– Best pop: BTS, “On”

– Best Hip Hop: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

– Best R&B: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

– Best Latin: Maluma with J Balvin, “Qué Pena”

– Best rock: Coldplay, “Orphans”

– Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly, “Bloody Valentine”

– Best K-pop: BTS, “On”

– Song of the summer: BLACKPINK, “How You Like That”

– Video for good: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

– Best Direction: Taylor Swift, “The Man”

– Best Editing: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

– Best Choreography: BTS, “On”

– Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

– Best visual effects: Dua Lipa, “Physical”

– Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

– MTV Tricon Award: Lady Gaga