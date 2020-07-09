Lisbeth Salander will return to the screen thanks to Amazon

Lisbeth Salander, the protagonist of the so-called “millennium trilogy”, which gave rise to several films, is back.

According to Variety, Amazon is developing a series focused on the character that Stieg Larsson created. “The project, which is currently titled The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, it will not be a sequel or continuation of the history of the books or the movies to which they were adapted, “reads the entertainment website.

Salander is the main character in the Millennium book series. Larsson wrote three before his death in 2004: “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”; “The Girl Who Played With Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest”. In this universe, she is a Swedish heroine with abilities to investigate and fight hand-to-hand, in addition to handling technology at pleasure.

According to Variety, the new series is located in the present, with new characters and a new story. For now, there are no names to play the protagonist, who in the past was played by Noomi Rapace, in the European version and Rooney Mara, in the American version. In 2018 a reboot con Claire Foy.

There is an antecedent with the same title: The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, the 2011 movie, directed by David Fincher and starring Daniel Craig and Mara. She won an Oscar for Best Edition.

Andy Harries, founder and CEO of Left Bank Pictures, will be the executive producer along with Rob Bullock. Amazon Studios and Left Bank will produce in association with Sony Pictures Television.