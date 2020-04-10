Lionsgate Wins ’16 States;’ Fede Alvarez To Direct John Requa & Glenn Ficarra Script

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate gained an public sale for 16 States, a thriller scripted by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra (Jungle Cruise That is Us), to be directed by Fede Alvarez, who helmed the style hits Don’t Breathe and Evil Lifeless.

Vertigo Leisure’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon are producing with Zaftig Movies’ Requa, Ficarra and Charlie Gogolak. Dangerous Hombre’s Alvarez, Shintaro Shimosawa and Rodolfo Sayagues are additionally producing.

Package deal received aggressive however Lionsgate movie group’s Joe Drake, Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman have a robust historical past with Alvarez. Drake and Kahane produced Alvarez’ Don’t Breathe and Evil Lifeless, after they have been companions with Sam Raimi at Ghost Home. Westerman was an govt producer on Don’t Breathe. And Lionsgate advertising and marketing chief Damon Wolf oversaw the Don’t Breathe marketing campaign that helped flip that movie right into a sleeper hit at Display Gems. Aaron Janus is overseeing the movie for Lionsgate together with Scott O’Brien and biz affairs exec veep Bonnie Stylides oversaw the deal for the studio.

Alvarez is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.