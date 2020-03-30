Lionsgate Layoffs Include Distribution & Marketing Departments

Deadline has confirmed that Lionsgate has put re-structuring in impact largely in its movie advertising and marketing and distribution departments, shedding a company-wide quantity within the excessive teenagers in response to a supply acquainted with the matter. I perceive this was within the works for a while, and is by no means associated to the good COVID-19 recession that’s inflicting furloughs and layoffs nationwide.

From what we perceive, no different layoffs are deliberate. Of the notables sadly let go at this time I hear embrace John Fu, SVP Worldwide Theatrical Advertising and Mike Polydoros, EVP of Distribution Operations and Exhibitor Relations.

That is the second-round of layoffs at Lionsgate since Joe Drake took over as chairman of the movie group two years in the past, with 25 let go in January 2019, additionally from the advertising and marketing and distribution divisions on the firm’s Santa Monica, CA headquarters.

Like many distributors within the U.S. exhibition shutdown, Lionsgate has undated a variety of key spring films together with style pics Antebellum, Run and its Noticed reboot Spiral starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. The subsequent film formally dated for Lionsgate is Deon Taylor’s Hilary Swank thriller Fatale.

Lionsgate’s vacation Rian Johnson whodunit hit Knives Out was enormous for them, incomes $165.three million stateside and taking part in large for a straight 12 weeks in a row. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer stated through the firm’s third-quarter earnings name {that a} sequel is formally a go along with Johnson directing once more, with Johnson telling us the follow-up could be one other thriller with Daniel Craig’s sleuth Benoit Blanc. General, Knives Out grossed $311.6 million worldwide.