Linux removes programming terms like ‘blacklist’ and ‘slave’

Linux, the open source operating system, will include new and more inclusive terminology in its code and documentation.

Linus Torvalds, the official maintainer of the Linux kernel (software that constitutes a fundamental part of the operating system) approved this new terminology on July 10, according to ZDNet, sister site of CNET and CNET in Spanish. The announcement follows a proposal submitted on July 4 by another Linux kernel manager, Dan Williams.

In the future Linux developers have been asked to replace commonly used encoding terms like “master” and “slave” with more inclusive ones like “leader” and “follower”.

The terms “whitelist” and “blacklist” (white list and black list) will also be replaced by others such as “blocklist” or “denylist” for blacklist, and “allowlist” or “passlist” for whitelist. The removed terms will only be allowed to maintain older code and documentation, or to update the code for an existing hardware or protocol specification that mandatorily requires those terms.

Github, a Microsoft-owned software development company, also announced a few weeks ago that it is working to remove such coding terms as shows support for the black community and the fight against racism.

