LinkedIn sued for reading clipboard without permission: report

A user has sued LinkedIn in federal court for read the clipboard of your devices without permission.

New York resident Adam Bauer sued the social network for allegedly reading and diverting users’ sensitive content from Apple’s Universal Clipboard feature without authorization, according to Reuters. In federal court documents, LinkedIn is accused of secretly reading “a lot of information without notifying users.” According to the lawsuit, LinkedIn has been collecting clipboard information from iPhone and other Apple devices through the clipboard function.

According to Reuters, a LinkedIn executive said on Twitter last week that the company released a new version of its app to end this practice. CNET en Español sent a request for additional comments to LinkedIn and we will update as soon as we get a response.

LinkedIn is not the only company recently accused of accessing users’ clipboard content. TikTok recently said it will stop reading clipboard on iPhone, after the video app was caught doing this without notifying users.

Some apps like Starbucks, Overstock, AccuWeather, AliExpress, Call of Duty Mobile, Patreon and some from Google have been caught doing this kind of practice thanks to iOS 14, which for now is officially available only to developers. The beta version of the operating system incorporates a new feature that notifies by means of a notification when something from the clipboard has been pasted and which application has done it.

