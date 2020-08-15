LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs due to coronavirus crisis

Angela Lang / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

LinkedIn will cut about 960 jobs due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in hiring people, the company said on Tuesday, July 21. The cuts will be made in the sales and recruiting divisions on the Microsoft-owned professional networking site, reaching 6 percent of its global workforce.

“While this decision will help us ensure that our company and platform are resilient and emerge stronger to achieve our vision, there simply isn’t a more difficult decision to make as CEO,” said Ryan Roslansky, the company’s chief at the release.

The California-based company has said it does not plan to make any more layoffs than announced today.

What we know about the second economic aid package for coronavirus [fotos] To see photos