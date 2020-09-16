LinkedIn adds Stories to its platform for professionals

Carl Court, Getty Images



There are Stories on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, and very soon they will also be integrated into LinkedIn.

“We found that there is a whole generation that is growing up with Stories as a way of communicating,” reads a LinkedIn press release.

According to LinkedIn, the social platform focused on creating professional connections, the LinkedIn Stories feature will arrive in the coming months. According to the company, this format “offers a light and fun way to share an update without the need for it to be perfect or to be permanently attached to the profile.”

According to LinkedIn, Stories will provide a respite to professional life, such as when people interact in the office hallway or in the cafeteria. This format will also allow companies to share key moments of events, tips or advice to improve job performance and will give users the option to send a short video to a conversation.

