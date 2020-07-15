Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton arrives at Disney Plus on July 3

Joan Marcus



The hit musical Hamilton can be seen in As of July 3, the company reported Tuesday, May 12. The film –which records one of the montages of the work– had planned premiere in movie theaters in October 2021

, but Disney chose to launch it directly on its platform streaming 15 months ahead of schedule due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

The musical work, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of one of the founding fathers of the United States (and first secretary of the Treasury) Alexander Hamilton. The film version directed by Thomas Kail is the record of the theatrical montage, filmed in 2016 with the original cast of Broadway.

“I am so proud of the beautiful way Tommy Kail adapted Hamilton to the big screen. He has given everyone who watches this movie the best spot in the room,” Miranda said in a statement. “I am so grateful to Disney and Disney Plus for reimagining and bringing the premiere to the weekend of July 4 this year, in light of how everyone is upside down.”

Disney’s change shows just how disruptive the pandemic has been to the meticulously planned release schedule from Hollywood studios. With theaters closed and contagion preventive measures keeping people confined to their homes, almost the studios have decided to delay the releases of their big-budget movies. With their mega productions with no fixed release date, the studios could be gearing up to release a large number of films one after the other, messing up ticket sales.

Faced with the harsh reality that the world is unlikely to normalize anytime soon, studios began shipping their low-budget films. directly to digital sales and rentals.

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos

Universal, for example, made available Trolls World Tour, the sequel to her 2016 animated film, to be rented online the same day she released it in a small number of movie theaters in April 2020. And she generated the same amount of revenue from her digital sales in three weeks as what the first movie Trolls during his five months in theaters.

Hamilton It will be the second Disney movie to cancel its debut in theaters. Artemis Fowl, a film that mixes science fiction and fantasy based on a popular series of youth novels, will be released directly at Disney Plus

on June 12, after it was scheduled to launch in theaters in May.



But at the same time Disney maintains in theaters the launch of all its potential blockbusters big budget. The first of them is a version with actors from Mulan, whose premiere is set for July 24. Black Widow – the next movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – will hit theaters on November 6. Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said the company is evaluating each film individually and that Disney may need to modify its plans if movie theaters remain closed; or if the cinemas reopen few theaters to make it profitable.

But “we strongly believe in the value of movie theater experience for premiering big-budget movies,” he said.

It is not clear whether Hamilton It will have a theatrical release after all, but Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.