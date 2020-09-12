Lin-Manuel Miranda shares an unreleased song by Hamilton

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Did you listen so much to the soundtrack of the play Hamilton that you know the lyrics of the songs by heart and can you hum the melodies? Well here’s a new song by Hamilton for your musical delight.

On Thursday, March 12, the creator of the musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, tweeted a link to Soundcloud with the first sketch of a song titled I have this friend which was never used in the Tony Award-winning musical.

“I wish I could send you some peace of mind with this App,” Miranda wrote, in an apparent allusion to the massive unrest caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus, which forced the suspension of many cultural events, including all Broadway plays

In New York. “But at least I can send you music that no one has heard.”

Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app.

Wings

But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton / Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail.

Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it.https: //t.co/lhkLP0jQeT – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020

“I don’t think I even showed this song to Tommy Kail,” Miranda wrote, referring to the director of the Off-Broadway and Broadway montages of the hit musical.

The discarded song, Miranda said on Soundcloud, could have been included in the soundtrack in the place where the song is today Hurricane; in fact, the song has a piano intro that evokes that of Hurricane. In that powerful song, fittingly, one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, sings about surviving a disaster. “When I was 17 years old, a hurricane destroyed my city and I didn’t drown. It seems like I couldn’t die.”

I have this friend It appears to have lifted the spirits of Miranda’s Twitter followers, some of whom are undoubtedly members of the New York theater community facing great musical uncertainty right now.

“This gave me and my family so much happiness amid some anguish and worry (and toilet paper shortage),” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “Thanks for saving this for a ‘rainy day’ so to speak. The world needs a little cheer right now.”

