Lilimar is the Latin queen of ‘Cleopatra in Space’

The true story of the famous queen of Egypt is transferred to the world of fantasy and animation in “Cleopatra in Space”, a new series from DreamWorks Animation that can now be seen through the Peacock platform and that transports the protagonist -in her adolescent stage- to an era that occurs 30 thousand years in the future and places her in the middle of a planet ruled by talking cats.

Once there, Cleo discovers that she is the one chosen to fulfill a prophecy destined to make her the savior of the world, so she is sent to a specialized academy in which she must undergo strict training that allows her to face numerous enemies. that will appear on your way.

The person in charge of giving voice to this character is Lilimar Hernández (artistically known as Lilimar), an interpreter of Latin origin who cannot hide her happiness for the project, based on a popular series of graphic novels by Mike Maihack that began to be published in 2014.

“It’s the first thing I do in the field of animation, and it has also allowed me to work with actors who have a long career,” was the first thing the artist said in a recent interview.

“Also, I was able to sing the title song, which was a real surprise, because they had it ready and they asked me if I could go into the studio to record it,” he added. “I was in the choir at my school and I know how to play the violin and piano, but I got nervous [ante la propuesta], because I hadn’t done anything with music in ten years ”.

“Little by little, this project helped me to regain my voice as a singer and to do things that were out of my comfort zone; and from the Twitter comments, I see that people have liked it [el tema musical], which makes me feel very grateful, “said the 20-year-old.

Lilimar of Cuban parents, was born in Venezuela, and it was there that she began to venture into the world of entertainment, although adolescence found her already settled in Miami, where she has developed a career that had already been reflected in the Nickelodeon live action series “Bella and the Bulldogs” and “Knight Squad.”

“It all started naturally when I was very little; my family said that I stole my shoes or that I used the combs to do my own shows, ”he recalled. “They put me in modeling classes, but as I got older, they realized that my love for art kept growing.”

“At age 9 I did my first acting job, and from then on, I felt I was in the right place,” he said. “Fortunately, my family supported me, although they did not know exactly what steps to take.”

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, Lilimar initially took the quarantine as a period of relief, but realizing that the matter was going on for a long time, she began to seek new experiences and ways of learning, taking virtual classes that were even cooking. “I want to surprise everyone when this is over,” he concluded.