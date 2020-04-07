NEWS

Lightsabers Added To Blade & Sorcery In New Star Wars Mod

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
James Ashley
4 Min Read

A brand new mod for Blade and Sorcery places essentially the most elegant weapon of the Star Wars galaxy right into a participant’s palms, changing the medieval broadswords the sport often employs with the enduring lightsaber of Jedi fame. This is only one of many such mods for the indie VR title, which gained a substantial following when it was launched again in 2018.

Accessible on download-based providers like Steam and the Oculus Rift’s on-line retailer, Blade and Sorcery is a fantasy sandbox sport wherein gamers make the most of medieval weaponry and highly effective magic to battle waves of enemies in digital actuality. The sport has been praised for its lifelike physics and weighty fight, and numerous mods have been created since its launch – together with many which might be set on the planet of Star Wars.

Associated: VR Video games That Let You Brawl And Burn Energy

Reddit person u/scrolling2654 posted a quick video clip of a lightsaber mod for Blade and Sorcery on the r/gaming subreddit final week, that includes a number of in-game characters battling one another utilizing the enduring Star Wars weapon. The participant, wielding a purple blade usually related to the villainous Sith, goes to work reducing down the assorted Jedi Knights standing in his means one after one other till he lastly makes his escape by leaping off of the stone bridge that they’re all battling on as soon as he finds himself outnumbered. Take a look at the footage beneath:

This mod comes recent off of rumors that Disney is engaged on a lightsaber-wielding VR sport of their very own as a part of the Excessive Republic Period-based Mission Luminous, which guarantees to offer followers a have a look at a beforehand unexplored time interval of the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Earlier than that, the closest gamers needed to official lightsaber VR fight was within the Lightsaber Dojo part of 2019’s Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Collection, which allowed them to follow their abilities towards the floating coaching droids Luke Skywalker sparred with throughout Star Wars: A New Hope, in addition to the augmented-reality Star Wars: Jedi Challenges again in 2017.

For followers trying to unleash the facility of the Power on a harder goal, this Blade and Sorcery mod is likely to be simply the factor to scratch their Jedi-themed itch. The fight proven within the Reddit clip in all fairness devoted to the duels of the Star Wars saga (apart from some blood splatter that shouldn’t be potential with the super-heated blade of a lightsaber), to not point out displaying a degree of dismemberment current video games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have shied away from. The mod is free to obtain, which means gamers who already personal Blade and Sorcery can bounce into the lightsaber swinging fray each time they need.

Subsequent: Half-Life: Alyx VR Tech Is Already Being Used Creatively By Gamers

Supply: Reddit

LEGO Tremendous Mario Will Have Piranha Plant & Bowser’s Fortress Units, Launch Date Revealed

About The Writer

J. Brodie Shirey is only a easy man attempting to make his means within the universe, however aren’t all of us? He at the moment lives in York, Pennsylvania and works as a dishwasher at Shallow Brook Intermediate Faculty. He’s an enormous comedian e-book, online game, and science fiction fan, and likes writing opinions on his weblog throughout his off-hours, at the very least when he’s not writing articles for ScreenRant or scripts for a few of his loopy TV present concepts.

A graduate from York County Faculty of Expertise, he is self-published a number of books on Amazon, and as soon as received 1st place at a regional laptop truthful for a CGI animated quick. He may submit it on Youtube sometime. He hopes that working for this web site shall be his first step into the bigger universe of on-line writing, since Megazord know-how hasn’t been invented but and he would not appear to have any Power powers. You’ll be able to try his work at The Uncanny Fox, buy his books on Amazon.com, see his posted scripts on Script Revolution, or see his portfolio right here or right here. He will also be adopted on Twitter @FoxUncanny.

Extra About J. Brodie Shirey

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.