Lightsabers Added To Blade & Sorcery In New Star Wars Mod

A brand new mod for Blade and Sorcery places essentially the most elegant weapon of the Star Wars galaxy right into a participant’s palms, changing the medieval broadswords the sport often employs with the enduring lightsaber of Jedi fame. This is only one of many such mods for the indie VR title, which gained a substantial following when it was launched again in 2018.

Accessible on download-based providers like Steam and the Oculus Rift’s on-line retailer, Blade and Sorcery is a fantasy sandbox sport wherein gamers make the most of medieval weaponry and highly effective magic to battle waves of enemies in digital actuality. The sport has been praised for its lifelike physics and weighty fight, and numerous mods have been created since its launch – together with many which might be set on the planet of Star Wars.

Reddit person u/scrolling2654 posted a quick video clip of a lightsaber mod for Blade and Sorcery on the r/gaming subreddit final week, that includes a number of in-game characters battling one another utilizing the enduring Star Wars weapon. The participant, wielding a purple blade usually related to the villainous Sith, goes to work reducing down the assorted Jedi Knights standing in his means one after one other till he lastly makes his escape by leaping off of the stone bridge that they’re all battling on as soon as he finds himself outnumbered. Take a look at the footage beneath:

This mod comes recent off of rumors that Disney is engaged on a lightsaber-wielding VR sport of their very own as a part of the Excessive Republic Period-based Mission Luminous, which guarantees to offer followers a have a look at a beforehand unexplored time interval of the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Earlier than that, the closest gamers needed to official lightsaber VR fight was within the Lightsaber Dojo part of 2019’s Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Collection, which allowed them to follow their abilities towards the floating coaching droids Luke Skywalker sparred with throughout Star Wars: A New Hope, in addition to the augmented-reality Star Wars: Jedi Challenges again in 2017.

For followers trying to unleash the facility of the Power on a harder goal, this Blade and Sorcery mod is likely to be simply the factor to scratch their Jedi-themed itch. The fight proven within the Reddit clip in all fairness devoted to the duels of the Star Wars saga (apart from some blood splatter that shouldn’t be potential with the super-heated blade of a lightsaber), to not point out displaying a degree of dismemberment current video games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have shied away from. The mod is free to obtain, which means gamers who already personal Blade and Sorcery can bounce into the lightsaber swinging fray each time they need.

