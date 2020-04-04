‘Lights Out With David Spade’: Late-Night Talk Show Won’t Return To Comedy Central

Comedy Central is popping out the lights for David Spade’s late-night discuss present.

The ViacomCBS community won’t deliver Lights Out With David Spade again to the channel after manufacturing of its common present was upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Dust star Spade has been conserving busy throughout the lockdown with numerous on-line vignettes, that includes the celebrities of Netflix’s Tiger King doc collection. Spade will proceed with this social distancing present for the following few weeks, however Comedy Central won’t deliver the present again as soon as manufacturing is ready to resume.

As an alternative, the corporate, through its Comedy Central Productions banner, will try to buy the collection to 3rd social gathering shops.

Lights Out launched on July 29, 2019 and has featured company together with Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey and Nikki Glaser.

It’s government produced by Spade, Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media function government producers and showrunners. Frank Sebastiano is head author and government producer, with Chelsea Davison as supervising producer. Elizabeth Plonka is the director.

Selection was first with the information.