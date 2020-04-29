“Lie” and “Filter” by BTS Jimin charted in Billboard Top 10 World Digital Song Sales simultaneously!

BTS Jimin set one other file as he charted two songs concurrently on Billboard Top 10 World Digital Song Sales. “Lie” re-enters the chart at #Four whereas “Filter” chart at #8 and presently on its eighth week on the chart.

Billboard Charts — World Digital Song Sales #Eight Filter (-1) Filter spends its eight week on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales as the one track from Map of the Soul:7 in its Top 10👏#JIMIN #지민 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/oAjfEEI1F4 — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) April 28, 2020

.@BTS_twt‘s “Lie” re-enters this week’s World Digital Song Sales chart. — chart knowledge (@chartdata) April 29, 2020

Billboard World Digital Song Sales #4. Lie (RE)

#8. Filter

#14. ON

#18. My Time

#22. Boy With Luv

#24. Inside Little one (RE) — BTS Charts (@btschartdata) April 28, 2020

Upon launched, “Lie” charted for three weeks consecutively, making it the third longest charting monitor and the longest charting solo monitor from Wings (2016). In US iTunes, “Lie” reached its peak at #95 again on 2016 nevertheless on 2020 it reached its peak at #92 afterBangBangCon. It additionally climbed to #1 in Amazon Greatest Vendor (Worldwide) after BangBangCon.

“Filter” alternatively charted for the primary 5 consecutive weeks earlier than it dropped for 1 week and re-enters once more till now. At present “Filter” is the one solo monitor from Map of The Soul: 7 (2020) on the highest 10 chart. Jimin additionally maintain the file as the largest debut by Korean soloist inSpotify historical past with “Filter“. “Filter” additionally ranked #Eight on MelOn Every day Chart largest idol teams debut in 2020.

Jimin not solely set file in Billboard Digital Song Sales however he additionally set two main file on Spotify as “Lie” turned the primary b-side monitor from Wings (2016) to surpassed 100M streams and “Filter” turned the quickest Korean solo track by male soloist to surpassed 40M streams.

.@BTS_twt‘s “Lie” has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. — chart knowledge (@chartdata) April 27, 2020

‘Lie’ has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, @BTS_twt‘s 30th track to realize this! pic.twitter.com/iLYb7e5vJz — BTS Charts (@btschartdata) April 27, 2020

Filter units ANOTHER file by being the FASTEST Korean solo track (male) to surpass 40 million streams in Spotify’s historical past! 🎊 It achieves this feat in simply 65 days since its launch. Congratulations, Jimin!🎉#FilterByJimin40M#JIMIN #지민 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/AKsN8XRSwV — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) April 26, 2020

65 days after launched, Filter by Jimin turned the quickest Korean male solo track to achieve 40M streams on Spotify. Congratulations to our satisfaction & our idol Park Jimin. Preserve streaming everybody.#JIMIN #지민 #ジミン #朴智旻#FilterByJimin40M @BTS_twthttps://t.co/WOnqDk3OsU — 𝕁𝕚𝕞𝕚𝕟’𝕤 𝔻𝕚𝕒𝕣𝕪¹³ (@PJM_DIARY_) April 26, 2020

Docskim, the producer for “Lie“, posted about “Lie” surpassing 100M streams on Spotify and re-enters Billboard Digital Song Sales on his official Instagram.

Congratulation to BTS Jimin for one more nice achievements.

Hearken to “Lie” and “Filter” by Jimin.