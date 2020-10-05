LIC AAO Recruitment 2020 for 650 Assistant Administrative Officer Jobs Apply Online @ licindia.in:

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has issued latest recruitment notification. The LIC AAO Recruitment 2020 is available at the official LIC portal licindia.in. Through this recruitment, the department has issued around 650 vacancies.

Here, the insurance department has declared AAO – Assistant Administrative Officer posts for their various offices. Interested candidates may apply for these AAO vacancies through the mentioned mode of application.

Moreover, candidates who are interested in making their career in the Insurance field, this can turn out to be a turning point in their life. With such Assistant Administrative Officer post, one can achieve much more ahead in his/ her career.

Here we are offering necessary qualification details related to this recruitment notification. Such features include Educational Qualification, Age Limit/ Age Relaxation, Registration Fees, Selection Procedures, Pay Scale and much more. For more details visit the official LIC portal and get details licindia.in.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Posts: 650

Name of the Posts: Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Posts

Category Wise Vacancies:

General 349 SC 106 ST 53 OBC 192

Required Educational Qualification:

Aspirants should have their Graduation/ Post Graduation certificate to apply for these AAO posts. They must have got their education from a government recognized institute/ university.

Along with education, candidates should also have basic knowledge of computer, which is necessary these days anywhere you go. Those who have excellent communication skills, it would be plus point for them. To communicate better, they must also have basic knowledge of local language of the respective region.

Age Limit:

To apply aspirants’ age should be between 21 to 30 years for LIC AAO Recruitment 2020. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts, they must come under this age group. Those who belong to various reserved categories, they will get age relaxation. Such candidates’ upper age limit will expand as per current government rules.

For Age Relaxation, Reserved Categories are mentioned below with expanded years of age. Candidates are likely to get these years expanded in their age.

SC/ ST and ECO/ SSCO (Gen) Candidate: 5 Years

OBC Candidates: 3 Years

PWD and ECO/ SSCO: 10 Years

PWD (OBC): 13 Years

PWD (SC/ST): 15 Years

ECO/ SSCO (OBC): 8 Years

EEO/ SSCO (SC/ ST): 10 Years

LIC Employees: 5 Years

Selection Procedures:

Different selection procedures will commence selecting a most appropriate candidate for these AAO jobs. Based on each of the selection procedures as well as Graduation percentage, applicants will get selected. Selection procedures including Online Exam, Computer Test, Personal Interview, Pre-Recruitment Medical Test, Document Verification and Viva Voce will schedule.

To attend each of above mention procedure, candidates need their copy of Admit Card/ Hall Ticket. For that, the official site will soon publish related documents and schedule which candidates can easily download from the portal.

Registration Fees:

Interested candidates will have to pay registration fees to apply, which is non-refundable. Some registration fees are 600 rupees for General Category Candidates and 100 rupees for Reserved Category Candidates. To get details regarding, payment of registration fees, refer to the official site and then pay the fees before the last date.

Pay Scale:

After all selection procedures are complete, and the department has finally shortlisted aspirants, selected candidates will get their salary as per starting from 17,240/- rupees to 32,640/- rupees. Also, they will get grade pay based on to current government rules.

How To Apply LIC AAO Recruitment 2020:

For applying online, candidates need to visit the official site, e., licindia.in At the official site search for the link “Careers” and click on it. Go to the link for the official notification through “Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Generalist in LIC India” link. Download the official notification first and read all the instructions given there. After reading details, go to “Apply Online” link. Then you have to enter all required details related to your Study, Personal and more. Also, upload your recent passport size scanned a photograph and a signature. Now, it is time for paying registration fees. Get the Challan and at last click on “Submit” button. As you hit the Submit button, you can see system generated Registration/ Application Number and Password. Write down these details somewhere safe, as you’ll need it soon. Now, take the print of the filled application form and keep it safe.

Important Dates:

LIC AAO Apply Online From Will Release Soon LIC Last Date of Applying Will Release Soon Last Date of Fees Payment Will Release Soon Written Exam Date Will Release Soon

Check Here To Apply Here for LIC AAO Recruitment 2020

Official Notification Download Here

Official Site: www.licindia.in