The Life Insurance Corporation of India has been conducting the examination for the recruit the post of Assistant Administrative Officers in all over India. This examination is carried out in 2020. Therefore, LIC has been published the notification is LIC AAO Admit Card 2020 & download from www.licindia.in. So aspirants can download their Admit Card on to the official site at www.licindia.in.

There are a total of 700 openings for this LIC AAO post. There are a large number of candidates who want to part with this reputed company. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is the largest and Famous Insurance company in India.

The exam of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has been conducting the Examination for the post of Assistant Administrative Officers in 2020. The LIC AAO Admit Card 2020 has been publishing the Admit Card for the exam. Applicants can download the admit card on to the official site of the LIC. So without wasting the time applicants can start the preparation for getting the full marks for the post of Assistant Administrative Officers post. Applicants can download the hall ticket in pdf format.

Name of the Institute: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)

Name of the Post: Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO)

Job Location: Anywhere in India

First applicants visit the official site www.licindia.in. Then find the appropriate link to download the Admit Card. Applicants click on the link “Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2020”. Then enter the Enrollment Number, Date of Birth, and all necessary details and click on the submit button. Download the Admit Card and take it to print out for further use.

Official Site: www.licindia.in