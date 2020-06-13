LIC AAO Admit Card Hall Ticket 2020 Download at www.licindia.in:

Now the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is declared the notification of the LIC AAO Admit Card / LIC Hall Ticket 2020 at www.licindia.in. The Life Insurance Corporation of India has been conducting the exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO admit card) at www.licindia.in. The LIC Admit Card/ Hall Ticket is the important paper for all examination. This is the government job. The examination is going to hold for the month of March 2020 in various location of all over India. The admit card will publish very soon on the official site. The admit card should be download before ten days of the examination.

There are total 700 vacancies available for the post-Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO). There were a large number of candidates applied for this post. The online application form filling process starts and the last date for submitting online form is 2020.

Download LIC AAO Admit Card / Hall Ticket 2020:

The Life Insurance Corporation of India is declared the notification for download the Admit Card 2020 on to the official site. The official LIC site is www.licindia.in. So those candidates who are looking in this exam they can download their Admit card on to the main portal. The Admit card upload very soon at the last week of the February. So the applicants should check the regularly official site for getting the information of the Admit Card.

There are large number candidates are applied for the recruitment of the post of LIC AAO on to the official site. For the Post of LIC AAO, total 700 vacancies are available. There are 349 posts available for the Unreserved Categorized candidates, 192 posts available for OBC Candidates, 106 posts available for SC Candidates and 53 posts available for the ST candidates. To get more detail about the LIC AAO Admit Card 2020 as shown in below.

Name of the Organization: Life Insurance Corporation

Name of the post: LIC AAO (Assistant Administrative Officers)

Post Category: LIC AAO Admit Card 2020

Job Location: The job is located in anywhere in India.

Steps for download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2020:

First, all candidates visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation of India i.e. Lic India.in.

On to the home page, find the link of “Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2020”.

Then enter the required detail into the form like Registration number/ Roll No., Date of Birth etc and click on the submit button.

Now your Exam Hall Ticket 2020 will see on your screen.

Then download the Hall Ticket in the pdf format and take a print out for the future references.

Official site: the official site of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is www.licindia.in.