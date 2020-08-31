LGBT + Pride 2020: Celebrate with drag queens events online

Alan Schein / Getty Images



June 28 is International LGBT + Pride Day. This date is the starting gun to celebrate the traditionally known as Gay Pride, although now the acronyms are used to make it more inclusive. However, as you may already know, 2020 has not turned out as many of us planned. However, even if you cannot attend your city’s rally because it has been canceled, there are many online events and entertainment options to commemorate this date.

Here’s a guide to events and entertainment options to celebrate online. Happy Pride!

Stonewall Day on LogoTV

LogoTV – owned by ViacomCBS as well as CNET en Español -, will celebrate for the third consecutive year the commemoration of the Stonewall protests of June 28, 1969, and which are historically known for having been the ones that gave greater force due to their impact to the LGBT + movement.

This celebration is a live event that will feature former President Barack Obama, Katy Perry Taylor Swift and many other artists. This is a fundraising event that will last all weekend. If you want to donate and you live in the United States, you can send the word REBEL to 243725, and you will support organizations such as Brave Space Alliance, The Ally Coalition, TransLatin @ Coalition and Trans Lifeline.

Amazon



Amazon Prime Video celebrates ‘Pride Inside’ festival

Amazon has prepared Pride Inside, a festival with performances by renowned artists such as Betty Who, Vincint and The Aces and Greyson Chance; creative director and choreographer Parris Goebel will teach exclusive dance routines and 16 drag queens from RuPaul Drag Race will have standout performances on the main stage.

The draq queens participating will be:

Manila Luzon

Monique heart

Heidi N Closet

Raja

Gia gunn

Lady bunny

In addition, the renowned transvestites of the VH1 program – this channel and CNET in Spanish belong to ViacomCBS – will have makeup tutorials and group conversations.

Amazon Studio and Amazon Prime Video will make donations to the institutions Black AIDS and the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network, in addition each organization will have a section to publicize the work they do on behalf of the LGBT + community.

The access website will allow the creation of a free user. Once created you can invite nine friends to a room to watch the show with you.

Celebrations through Facebook Live and Instagram Live

It Gets Better : The association will present until June 26 It Gets Better: a digital Pride experience.

: The association will present until June 26 It Gets Better: a digital Pride experience. Global Pride 2020: This event that will take place on Saturday June 27 will last 24 hours. Todrick Hall will be the host of the gala and it can be seen through the social network by visiting this link. It will feature artists such as Pabllo Vittar, Kesha, Adam Lambert, Pussy Riot among others.

This event that will take place on Saturday June 27 will last 24 hours. Todrick Hall will be the host of the gala and it can be seen through the social network by visiting this link. It will feature artists such as Pabllo Vittar, Kesha, Adam Lambert, Pussy Riot among others. After Party with Pabllo Vittar : The drag queen from Brazil will host a party after Global Pride on Sunday, June 28, featuring DJs and other guests. You can see it on Facebook.

: The drag queen from Brazil will host a party after Global Pride on Sunday, June 28, featuring DJs and other guests. You can see it on Facebook. San Francisco Pride: On Sunday, June 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. PST, San Francisco will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pride. It can be viewed on the Internet or on the local CBS station (CBS and CNET en Español belong to ViacomCBS).

Netflix



Netflix Pride

Netflix’s social community for its LGBT + employees has decided to celebrate Pride month in a different way this year. The company has decided to invite its followers to a digital reflection event, in which Laverne Cox, best known for her role as Sophia in Orange is the New Black. She will be joined by many other stars: Janet Mock, Hannah Gadsby, Ryan O’Connell, Jerry Harris, The Fab 5, Wilson Cruz, and will feature a closing performance by singer Chaka Khan.

Apple Podcasts with LGBT + Pride

Apple has created a collection of Latino podcasts related to LGBT + themes. Some are more fashionable, some are sexual in tone, and some are self-help. This is the complete list offered by the company.