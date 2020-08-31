LG XBOOM Go PL: LG’s new Bluetooth speakers are now available from $ 59

LG



The LG XBOOM Go PL7, PL5 and PL2 speakers come with Meridian technology, which promises to deliver great sound quality by reproducing refined bass, more detailed voice, and more depth in what you’re listening to.

These LG XBOOM Go PL speakers are available from June 30 through LG.com and different stores.

These LG speakers are IPX5 waterproof certified for outdoor use, but the PL7 and PL5 models also feature multi-colored lights that can be synchronized with the sound.

The LG XBOOM Go PL2, PL5 and PL7 also include the possibility to control them without touching them, to pair them with multiple cell phones and you can download the LG XBoom app on both iOS and Android to control the light effects, equalizer and other aspects.

Price and availability

LG XBOOM Go PL7: The price is and it promises to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours.

LG XBOOM Go PL5: The price is and it promises to offer a battery life of up to 18 hours.

LG XBOOM Go PL2: The price is and it promises to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours.