LG would launch a cheaper version of its LG Velvet: report

LG could have a cheaper version of its latest flagship cell phone, the LG Velvet, in hand. presented on May 6.

The South Korean company would already have a cell phone called LG Velvet 4G in the oven, according to the Iranian technology website Toranji.ir and quoted by GSMArena on June 9. According to the leaked specifications, the new phone would have a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM and 4G connectivity. In comparison, the LG Velvet we met in May features a Snapdragon 765 processor, 5G connectivity, and 8GB of RAM. These would be the only changes compared to the LG Velvet with 5G since its design would be identical.

Reports indicate that the cell phone will first reach the Middle East and Brazil. The starting price of this model would be 20 percent cheaper than the original model, so it could be around $ 560 instead of $ 700 for the LG Velvet with 5G.

The LG Velvet was announced in South Korea on May 6 with a sale on May 15. It has not yet been announced to the rest of the world. The launch of this new phone is relevant to LG as it could make its high-end phones relevant to large Android market competitors such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo.



